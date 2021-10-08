It fulfilled the wishes of the fans! Selena Gomez returned to the kitchen with a renewed look

USA-. Selena Gomez has a wealth of talents to showcase. And it is that the star sings, acts, produces, manages both its own line of beauty products Rare Beauty as her charity that helps reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, and cooks. In the last month the Latin artist returned to her passion for gastronomy, but also surprised with a new look.

“I’m back, and I’m blonde,” she exclaims Gomez in the trailer for the third season of Selena + Chef, your cooking show that produces HBO Max. The new episodes will be available on the platform from October 28. The fans of the artist were surprised for good to see her change of look, which she did baptize Blondelena, a mix between “blonde” (blonde) and Selena.

Three years ago Gomez she debuted with her platinum look, which fascinated her fans, but then she decided to go back to her natural color. In April of this year she was bleached again for her cosmetics line. “New look. I need to choose new lip and blush shades from Rare Beauty now, ”she wrote in Instagram. Recently, in a tutorial for Vogue, the singer said she wanted to go back to blonde.









In this new season of Selena + Chef, Gomez you will be accompanied by some of your closest friends and family. She will also be visited by a long list of celebrity chefs, giving them the opportunity to highlight a charity of their choice. The show has helped raise $ 360,000 for 23 nonprofits during the first two seasons since its premiere last year.

The idea of ​​doing a cooking show arose during the pandemic by the COVID-19. “I found myself cooking more just as a result of being home for the past six months. I used to think she was a decent cook, but doing the show was definitely a humbling experience; I realized that I did not know as much as I thought, “he said. Gomez in August of last year.