How Britney Spears’ guardianship started and what comes next 11:16

(CNN) – Days after her father was suspended as guardian of her estate, Britney Spears said she takes time to take care of herself.

“Although there are changes and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot to heal,” Spears posted on Instagram Saturday.

In the post, which shows a picture of a tree growing through a hole in a roof into the blue sky, Spears said it has a “good support system” and “is taking the time to understand that it is okay. slow down and breathe. “

“Only through self-love can I pray … love … and support others in return !!!” wrote the 39-year-old pop legend.









Spears, who recently became engaged, had sought an end to the years of court-ordered guardianship. During the summer, he described it as “bloody cruelty.”

“I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years and that’s enough,” Spears said in June.

Britney Spears’ father will no longer serve as guardian of the estate 2:53

His father, Jamie Spears, was also his personal guardian, which included health and medical decision-making, until 2019. Then another person was appointed to that position.

A temporary replacement oversees his finances, and a hearing on the total termination of the guardianship is scheduled for November 12.

Spears made her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, public in September, just days after her father filed a petition to end his guardianship role.