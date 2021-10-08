How will James Bond evolve? – EzAnime.net

The excitement at the 2006 premiere of Casino Royale, the first James Bond film in which Daniel Craig played the legendary MI: 6 field agent under the designation 007, was palpable, even among those who had reservations about the film. . It was a stricter and more dangerous Bond movie than the sillier Pierce Brosnan incarnations that immediately preceded it, and featured a hero who seemed more fetid and at times more human, less caricature of a handsome, carefree spy. Craig didn’t look like the Bond Ian Fleming described in his novels, but he acted like him and seemed set to take the decadent franchise into a new century.

“Let the purists scream,” wrote Ty Burr in the Boston Globe. “In Daniel Craig, the Bond franchise has finally found a 007 whose cruel charisma rivals that of Sean Connery.”

“Casino Royale is pretty much everything you want in a Bond movie, as well as everything you didn’t know you wanted,” wrote Salon reviewer Stephanie Zacharek. In the New York Times, Manohla Dargis called him “a meaner James Bond for these nastier times.”

Times have gotten nastier since 2006, and Daniel Craig’s cruelest Bond has endured. It is now the oldest Bond, with five films released in 15 years. It should have been 14 years, but No Time to Die, the last in the series and definitely Craig’s last installment, was one of the first films to suffer pandemic delays.

No Time to Die has long been known to mark Craig’s last turn in the iconic role. For years, there has been speculation about who the next Bond will be, speculation that, at this point, he is probably one of the best marketing tools in the franchise. What better way, in a movie landscape steeped in franchises and heroes, to remind people that Bond still exists than to float the rumor that, say, Idris Elba or Emily Blunt will play the agent next?

However, the cast question is not just a headline grabber. It becomes a bigger question about James Bond: What will the next Bond look like?

Daniel Craig was an ironclad and taciturn Bond.Nicola Dove / MGM

Sean Connery’s Bond was smooth, promiscuous, and amoral, with no qualms about killing anyone who got in his way. As the first actor to play 007, in seven films beginning in 1962, Connery is inextricably linked to the agent’s favorite drink, a martini, shaken, not stirred, which by the way is a terrible way to make a martini, and to the “Bond, James Bond” slogan, which has been repeated and parodied in a thousand ways.

Roger Moore, by contrast, never ordered that silly martini or drove the iconic Aston Martin during his stint in the ’70s and’ 80s, and it was a cheesy charm. (He went into space!) Timothy Dalton’s late-1980s short-lived era was tougher around the edges, according to what critic Keith Phipps recently called “a protagonist who sometimes appears to be in the middle of an examination end for which he has not studied enough «. Then in the 90s, Pierce Brosnan came along, silky smooth, pretty and smiling, looking like he was born in a tuxedo. (George Lazenby never got a chance to shape the character, having only gotten one shot with him in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and then refused to continue in the role.)

Daniel Craig’s Bond has been sexy and smart, his chiseled jaw clenched with determination throughout his years. seeking revenge after the death of his beloved Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) near the end of Casino Royale. He’s been (somewhat) less plagued by the absurdly casual misogyny of Bond’s early decades, and his gimmicks have felt a bit more directed toward an end than just hilarious tricks to make audiences marvel. His globetrotting adventures have been much more haunted by the past.

It’s probably because, as many have noted, Craig’s career arc as Bond was visibly influenced by arguably the most important development in big-budget Hollywood of the 21st century: the interconnected cinematic universe introduced by the more recent style of superhero movie. As David Ehrlich wrote in Rolling Stone, “Until 2008, the James Bond franchise was very much like Groundhog Day” – each movie as a variation on a theme, with one not having much to do with the next. Bond never got old, although the actor who played him did, and time never really passed. His existence was not entirely different, say, from The Simpsons.

He still has it.MGM

The change came first for Bond when Casino Royale rebooted the franchise entirely in 2006, and then again in 2008, when Quantum of Solace not only acknowledged the existence of Casino Royale, but was introduced as a direct sequel. The characters and plots continued from the previous film. Bond couldn’t get over Vesper Lynd’s death, and most of the film is devoted to his quest for revenge.









Then there were the villains, who, building on the Bond lore dating back to the early Fleming novels, were slowly revealed over the course of the Craig-era movies as part of a shadowy organization called SPECTER. Fleming introduced SPECTER in Thunderball in 1961, and specifically designed it to disassociate it from any nation-state. Although he was writing during the Cold War and knew that Thunderball would be adapted into a movie, he was afraid it would end by the time the movie finished production and thus the stories would feel stale. So the goals of SPECTER and its leader, Dr. Ernst Blofeld (played in the latest movies by Christoph Waltz), have always been a bit confusing. It is an empty shell into which each age can pour its own fears.

Meanwhile, in the fight against SPECTER, Bond has come to feel a lot less like a spy and a lot more like a… superhero? In 2009, Robert Arnett convincingly argued that Casino Royale was designed and structured as a film of superhero origin, very similar to those that flooded the film landscape around the same time, such as Spider-Man (2002), Batman Begins (2005) and Iron Man (2008). Each of these films rebooted the mythology of its iconic title character with a darker, brooding figure at the core, allowing him to spend the entire film becoming the hero we know he will be. Craig’s Bond even saves the “Bond… James Bond” line for the end of Casino Royale, assuming the identity as Spider-Man and Iron Man did. Then the familiar theme plays and fans cheer.

So it’s not too surprising that all five Craig-era Bond movies mimic a superhero arc rather than function as just five fun, loosely connected spy movies. They suffer from heavy retconning at times and a final draw (particularly 2015’s Specter and, to some extent, 2012’s Skyfall), all in an effort to tie everything to SPECTER and also Bond’s youthful backstory; Like many superheroes before him, he turns out to be an orphan. But every time Craig dons the tux, you get the feeling that he is less of a natural second skin (as felt in Connery and Brosnan) and more of a cape or costume, a uniform to carry out a mission.

The villainy that emerges in No Time to Die seems straight out of the latest installments of the Avengers cycle, with a central figure claiming that all he wants to do is help humanity evolve in a better direction. (That villain is played by Oscar winner Rami Malek, and his acting is, unfortunately, very bad.) No Time to Die exists to conclude many story lines – it feels, like 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, like the end of a cycle, a great epic about sacrifice and the future of humanity. But it also gives us a link to more emotion and perhaps even humanity than many of its predecessors seemed to possess.

Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas in No Time to Die. MGM

For one thing, he’s definitely been getting old. No Time to Die can’t help but point out Daniel Craig’s age (around 50, when the movie was shot), and how a new generation is poised to take on both the heroism and villainy of the old. Bond briefly loses his 007 designation to a younger agent (Lashana Lynch), who wouldn’t dream of the kind of personal behavior Bond canonically engage in at work. He fights alongside a CIA agent named Paloma (Ana de Armas) and seems shocked when he realizes that she is really good at what she does. The world that Craig’s Bond inhabited is passing. It’s only a matter of time before we get an M (currently Ralph Fiennes) that is also New Age.

So now the question remains: What will the James Bond of the future look like? At least for now, it seems likely that superhero franchises will continue to generate box office revenue for years to come; It seems unlikely that MGM, the studio that produces the Bond films, would not continue to bet on a superhero-like Bond. 007’s flexibility to inhabit the cinematic tropes and fears of his time has always been to his advantage. Bond is a cipher for an era, having already battled evil world superpowers, would-be nuclear terrorists, and the rigorous problem of the day: environmental catastrophe.

Well, the great film producer Samuel Goldwyn (whose name is the G in MGM) supposedly said that one “should never make predictions, especially about the future.” So I don’t know what the next Bond will be like. Perhaps he (or she) will become more tech-savvy. Or maybe future installments of the franchise will go back into space to defeat some evil billionaire who wanders as the world dies beneath them. It seems likely that the next James Bond will not be another white boy with a fancy accent; maybe a new perspective will bring new ideas to the franchise, new ways in a story that is getting very old.

Because, after all, what is there left for James Bond to say? It’s a relic of an era when it was comforting and plausible to imagine super-secret spies serving the interests of a government and, in the process, protecting us all from harm. Today, with the multi-million dollar elite networks providing enough fodder for conspiracy theorists, many of whom could define themselves as the patriotic agents who have to take down villains, Bond’s setup, with a sort of of deceptive tuxedo-clad superhero at his core, he might just not hack it anymore.

On the other hand, when Daniel Craig was cast as Bond, the series felt like it was completely out of juice. So who knows what will happen? It could be time to let the Bond franchise die. Or maybe, when all is said and done, it’s still… well… you know the joke.

No Time to Die is in theaters now.