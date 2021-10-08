He’s the Latino who rejuvenates Hollywood stars

Although the work of a film director, a producer or screenwriter is almost always a work that is followed behind the spotlight, those artists who are dedicated to visual effects or some other discipline within the production of a film, it is rarely recognized.

For this reason, highlighting these areas, being Latin American in an industry like Hollywood, can be even more complicated for non-Anglo-Saxons who want to make their way into the Mecca of Cinema.

One of the success stories is that of the Brazilian Fefo desouza, who in the more than two decades of working in Los Angeles has made a name for himself that has allowed him to work with actors such as Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson or Robert Downey Jr. and also with singers like Beyoncé, Katy Perry or Selena Gomez.

De Souza makes his way thanks to his rejuvenation technique, one that he has developed and that has allowed him to work in an industry that he says is not easy for those who come from Latin America.

“Sometimes it is difficult to stand out in Hollywood, especially because it is a very competitive industry and where the best come and those who stay with the jobs are the ones who do or stand out the most in their work, since the level of quality that is so competitive is The demand is huge and that is where it makes it difficult because not only people come from Latin America, but from all over the world ”, Desouza commented to EL UNIVERSAL.

Among the works that have made him stand out are “X-Men: Apocalypse” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past” where he rejuvenated Hugh Jackman, who played the character of Logan, as well as Jennifer Lawrence, who gave life to Raven (Mystique). He also worked with Robert Downey Jr on “Iron Man.”









For the Brazilian, who is modest when talking about the personalities he has worked with, he explained that although his rejuvenation technique is not something he has invented, it does require a lot of work.

“The aging process is a very complex job. It begins with a deep investigation and study of the age we want to give the character. I have to look at a lot of pictures, movies and videos. One of the techniques for this is to 3D model the face, track, texture and light of the character. Another technique is to do everything in 2D, which is more artistic, and still very similar to the original image, ”he commented.

Fefo’s work was recently seen in the movie “Respect”, a biopic about the singer’s life Aretha Franklin where he collaborated with Oscar winner Forest Whitaker.

“I had to do a lot of research on the actor, Forest Whitaker, who is who I had to make look younger. I looked at a lot of movie images and photos of him from years ago to see what his features were like and to make it look as realistic as possible. As for the character in real life, CL Franklin, I did a little research out of curiosity just to see what he was like in real life, but that’s not really necessary for the process, “he added.

