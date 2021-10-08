He didn’t like it at all! Emma Watson’s controversial confession about Harry Potter

USA-. Harry Potter marked a whole generation that grew up with the illusion of receiving a letter from Hogwarts at the age of eleven. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert grint and Emma Watson were in charge of bringing the iconic Harry, Ron and Hermione to life. However, upon reaching the sixth movie, Watson I wasn’t happy with a decision the production made.

JK Rowling, the author of the magical world, who last year was widely criticized for her transphobic comments, only wrote seven books in the saga of Harry Potter. The controversy came when Warner had the idea of ​​dividing the last installment, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, in two parts. TO Watson He did not like this decision at all, and believed that it was an economic issue.

“At first, I honestly thought, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because when it was announced we were still on the sixth movie. At the time I was, ‘Oh my god, three more movies.’ I was so overwhelmed, I thought it was too much. I was like, ‘Is this a cash picker?’ She was very cynical and very doubtful about this decision. To be honest, I wasn’t immediately impressed, ”Watson confessed.









Instagram: @emmawatson

Watson he even complained to the production. “They told me, ‘Look, there’s no way we could put it all into one movie, it wouldn’t be like the book. We’re not even sure it can be called Deathly Hallows because we don’t know if we can put that part of the story in because we’ve focused on getting the horcruxes and destroying them. Maybe it has to have a different name, it would be crazy, “recalled the actress.

“The moment I saw the logic behind that decision I realized that that was the way it had to be done. So yeah, it made all the sense in the world and I was behind it. Although it is true that at first I had my doubts, “he concluded. Watson about the topic. Despite the last book being split into two parts, to this day fans are complaining about some changes and scenes left out of the movies.