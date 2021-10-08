Friday, October 8, 2021
“He became the Krillin of the series, poor thing”

By Arjun Sethi
MADRID, Oct 8 (CulturaOcio) –

What If …? (What would happen if…?), Marvel’s first animated series, has conquered the hearts of virtually everyone fans of the franchise. However, there has been an area in which the opinion of the viewers has also been almost unanimous … and not exactly for the better. Followers of the study They have criticized what they consider to be no harm and mistreatment to a central character of the Marvel Universe as he is Tony Stark.

In various episodes of the first season, the character he brought to life Robert Downey Jr. it has died in the most varied ways. But the last straw for lovers Iron Man has not been another deathbut the fact that the Watcher has completely ignored him when forming the team of Guardians of the Multiverse, choosing Gamora over Stark.

Fans are openly wondering “Why do you hate Tony Stark so much on this show?“. The followers of the superhero regret that, after having killed him so many times, the omnipresent narrator has not rewarded him by choosing him for this mission.

Taking advantage of that Stark has come back to the fore, the networks have returned to remember the multiple, and in their opinion outrageous, deaths that the superhero has suffered in the series. There are those who have already compared him to Krillin from Dragon Ball and even Kenny from South Park.

Marvel fans may have a chance to see Tony Stark die again with the premiere of the second season of What If …? which, although confirmed, does not yet have a release date.


