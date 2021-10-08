Harrison Ford lands in Sicily for the return of Indiana Jones

This content was published on 08 October 2021 – 13:37

Rome, Oct 8 (EFE) .- American actor Harrison Ford has arrived in Sicily to work on the filming of the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones saga, which will take place in some of the most picturesque and ancient places on the Italian island.

The 79-year-old actor arrived at Catania airport on Thursday afternoon, as confirmed by his managers: “Well, yes, it is Indiana Jones! It has been a great honor to welcome him to Sicily,” they wrote on their social networks, with some photos of him.

The most famous archaeologist of the cinema faces his fifth adventure in Sicily and the first stop has taken place in the ancient site of Syracuse, in its Greek theater or in the “Ear of Dionysius”, an artificial grotto with a curious echo.









But its whip will also crack in other Sicilian places such as the labyrinthine Ortigia, Trapani, San Vito Lo Capo or Cefalú, a town nestled between the sea and a huge rock promontory.

The new installment, in which James Mangold, director of “The Wolverine” (2013) or “Logan” (2017) will replace Steven Spielberg, is expected for July 2022 and will include actors such as the Spanish Antonio Banderas.

This is the fifth part of a saga that stopped in 2008 with “Indiana Jones and the kingdom of the crystal skull”, after the acclaimed “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (In search of the lost ark, 1981), “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom “(Indiana Jones and the Doomed Temple, 1984) and” Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade “(Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, 1989). EFE

