Halloween: the fashionable costumes this 2021

Movies and series like “Cruella de Vil “and” The Squid Game “stand out as the most watched of 2021, and therefore it is to be expected that this next Halloween will be some of the most viewed themes in costume parties, as well as at the time the Joker or Harley Quinn were the characters that yes or yes they were repeated in each party on the 31st of October.

Although in the rest of the world the beginning of autumn on September 21 marks the beginning of the mood After Halloween, Mexicans wait for the end of the national month to think about horror movies, costume parties and pumpkin pie.

These are some of the characters and themes that have been trending in recent months and therefore are excellent options to consider at a costume party.

The Squid Game

The South Korean series “The Squid Game” has quickly become one of the most watched series on Netflix, so it is to be expected that on October 31 more than one will decide to dress up as the fearsome doll from the game “Green Light, red light “, or one of the hooded soldiers who caused us so much fear throughout nine episodes.

Cruella de Vil

This 2021 we were able to witness the more human side of the famous Disney villain Cruella de Vil, in the film “Cruella” starring the talented Emma Stone. The fame that the character gained in recent months added to the infinite number of outfits that the actress used in “Cruella”, makes us think that this coming October 31 we will see several people dressed up in coats with black and white prints.

Britney Spears

Although the Princess of Pop is not a fictional character, the #freebritney movement that helped the singer get rid of her father as her legal guardian made her one of the most talked about topics of the year, so it would not be surprising. that more than one person uses a red costume on Halloween like the one in the video clip of Oops I did it again.









The Money Heist

The Spanish series “La casa de papel” has won the affection of international audiences over the years, and the premiere of volume 1 of its first season on September 3 makes it one of the favorite themes for next Halloween .

Lady di

Who wouldn’t want to dress up as Lady Di for at least one night? The media Princess Diana of Wales has never ceased to be a topic of conversation, but this 2021 with the next premiere of the film “Spencer” starring Kristen Stewart has put -for a change- Lady Di on everyone’s lips.

