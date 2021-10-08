George Clooney reveals why he doesn’t return as Batman in the Flash

They have already confirmed that Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will be playing Batman in the movie The Flash, but George Clooney will not reprise the role.

Batman and robin (1997) from Joel schumacher It is considered one of the worst movies of superhero cinema. But as in The Flash we will see the versions of Batman from Ben affleck and Michael Keaton, some fans wonder if we will also see Val Kilmer, George Clooney or Christian bale. But for now none of these three will repeat, although it would have been something really epic to put them all together.

In a recent interview promoting his new job titled The Tender Bar, the actor George Clooney reveal why it won’t be in the movie The Flash from Andy Muschietti. He joked that it is a justified decision considering the quality of Batman and robin.

They didn’t ask me. When you destroy a franchise like I did, they usually look the other way… I had big nipples. It was winter all the time.

Although he is joking, you can tell that he is still disappointed in his portrayal of Batman. Also, the more years pass the film ages the worse. So that George Clooney He will always be remembered as one of the worst Dark Knights in movie history.









What will the movie be about?

Although George Clooney not be in The FlashIt will certainly be a very interesting story. Starring Ezra Miller, we can see the sprinter from Dc comics trying to get his father out of jail. As he does not succeed by normal methods, he decides to use the force of speed to return to the past and avoid the death of his mother. This will have disastrous consequences and will change the present forever. We’ll know more when it premieres on November 4, 2022.

The cast includes Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ben Affleck as Batman, Michael Keaton as another Batman, Sasha Calle as Supergirl and Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen.

Would you have liked to see George Clooney as Batman in the movie The Flash?