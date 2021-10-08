George Clooney conducts Ben Affleck at The Tender Bar

There are actors who become directors, there are directors who become actors And then there are the actors who become directors and direct other actors who are also directors. That’s the thing about The Tender Bar, George Clooney’s new movie starring Ben Affleck, which tells the story of a doting uncle who watches his orphaned nephew try to find father figures among his bar patrons.

The first still from the Clooney-directed film shows a bearded Affleck listening to what appears to be a dejected Tye Sheridan, who plays his nephew JR. Remember when you got drunk and ended up venting all your troubles to the bartender? Well, in this version the bartender actually listens instead of just trying to take your car keys from you.

Based on a true story, The Tender Bar was adapted from the best-selling memoir of the same name by author JR Moehringer. The adaptation was written by Oscar winner William Monahan. This will be the second film that Clooney directs for a streaming platform, the first was The Midnight Sky, released by Netflix in 2020.

The cast also includes Lily Rabe, Max Casella, and Christopher Lloyd. Amazon will release The Tender Bar first in Los Angeles and New York on December 17 before the film opens in theaters nationwide on December 22 and then globally on Prime Video on January 7.

Official Synopsis for The Tender Bar below:

The Tender Bar tells the story of JR (Sheridan), an orphan boy who grows up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Affleck), is the most affectionate of a variety of quirky father figures. As the boy’s determined mother (Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied him, and leaves the home of her scandalous, albeit reluctant, father (Christopher Lloyd), JR begins to bravely, if not always with grace, his romantic father and career dreams, persistently one foot in Uncle Charlie’s bar. @worldly