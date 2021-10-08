Friday, October 8, 2021
George Clooney and his unexpected interview from inside a closet

Combining the family sphere with the work sphere is not easy, not for people on the street or for Hollywood stars. George Clooney has just shown that he is a human like any other who has to deal with his young children. In fact, her last interview had to be conducted from inside a closet to avoid being spoiled by children.

This is what he told himself to Jada Pinkett Smith, the actress and wife of Will Smith, who for years has hosted an internet talk show called Red Table Talk.

Just that day, Jada turned 50 and to celebrate the actor from Ocean’s eleven he wanted to make a telephone intervention to congratulate her, although he did not count on it being one of the most peculiar of his life.




“I speak to you from inside my closet because outside of it there are twins hitting each other with swords. And it didn’t seem like an appropriate way to celebrate your birthday,” said the artist, who, along with his wife Amal Alamuddin, is the father of Alexander and She, four years old.


Beyond the anecdote of speaking from inside the closet, the actor also wanted to joke with the passage of time: “Now they tell me that you are going to turn 50, which is not possible because that would mean that I am 60 and that is not possible So you are 39 years old – happy 39th birthday – and I am 49. I like that much more. “

George Clooney, using his sense of humor, asked Jada Pinkett how she did it to put up with her husband, Will Smith. “Really, how do you put up with someone? Once you learn to put up with yourself, you learn to put up with everyone else. By taking the time to learn to love yourself,” she replied.


The special program of Red Table Talk On the occasion of the anniversary of its host, it also had the intervention of other superstars such as Mariah Carey or the television presenter Jimmy Kimmel, who in his comic line, left him this message: “If there is something that I have learned in my 53 years in this planet earth is that when you eat yogurt, the fruit is at the bottom, but it really should be at the top. Happy birthday, Jada. “


