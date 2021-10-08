From Vin Diesel to Bruce Willis: the sexiest bald men – El Sol de México

This October 7 is celebrated World bald day, to recognize people who for different reasons lost their hair or decide to look without it.

For many men, the fact of staying bald it is an unavoidable part as you age; others, on the other hand, have it marked by genetics. But there are also those who grab the machine and say goodbye to their hair before “the leaves fall” or simply to change their look.

An example of this are these famous bald or shaved men, who do not have a hair look good on them.

A study prepared by the British company Longevita has compared the different searches in Google about celebrities with baldness and the occasions that each has been associated with the adjective of sexy.

Vin Diesel

The 54-year-old actor, recognized especially for his role as Dominic Toretto in the saga Fast and Furious He has been an icon among the group considered charismatic and talented for years.

Zinedine Zidane

His elegance and patience meant that, when watching a game of soccer, when he was the coach, all eyes were on their flawless navy blue suits. As he grew bald, his attractiveness increased.

Jason statham

The actor, model and ex diver It is a must in this top. Perhaps it is because of the type of characters we usually associate him with, but Jason is a strong candidate to succeed Bruce Willis. Off the screens he maintains a great profile, elegant, but without being classic and a sloppy style but that gives him personality with his multi-day beard.









Shemar moore

51-year-old actor who participates in the en program Criminal minds He is one of the most attractive bald men on television. In fact, not only because of his spectacular physique he conquers, what really falls in love with is his powerful gaze and perfect smile.

John Travolta

The actor who conquered us in ‘Vaseline‘he still steals our sighs at 67, because, although he misses the hair of Danny zuko, the new totally bald look of the actor favors him a lot.

Bruce Willis

The action hunk from the 90s is one of the sexiest mature men on screen. At 66, the actor from ‘Hard to Kill’ He drives his followers crazy even more than in the beginning of his career, because Bruce looks more handsome, totally bald!

Prince william

He was named the sexiest bald man in the world for Google. According to the statistics of the most important search engine of the moment, the heir to the British throne is undoubtedly the most handsome celebrity this 2021.

Dwayne johnson

Also know as The rock. East actor and boxer has also triumphed in the aforementioned car saga, but apparently there was a time when Disney decided to cast bald and strong men from “Fast and Furious”. In this case, The rock has been in movies like ‘Toothbreaker‘or’Moana‘

