Four series underway for a king in the eye of the hurricane

The creators of Homeland They are immersed in the production of a series about King Juan Carlos. The headline sounds surreal but it’s true. As reported by the Deadline portal, Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, who worked together on 24 and then they rose to the podium of American television (and won the Emmy) for the thriller with Claire Danes, they are working on a biopic of the monarch together with Spanish talent. It is the fourth project underway around the figure of the emeritus king, who is running as the successor of Elizabeth II and her The Crown as the center of attention of television lovers.

“Anyone who knows me knows my fascination with Spain (its people, its history and its culture), and few stories of the 20th century have stimulated me more than the life of King Juan Carlos I,” explained Gordon, executive producer of the series entitled X King together with Gansa. The series will focus on the abdication in 2014 that abruptly ended his reign. “He argued personal reasons as the motivation behind his decision but since then he has had to face accusations of corruption,” reports the US media.

There is an intimate story about a man caught between two worlds, whose personal sacrifice and love for the country brought democracy to the Spanish people







Howard GordonCreator of ‘Homeland’ and producer of ‘XRey’





It is based on the podcast with the same name, produced by Álvaro de Cózar and Toni Garrido and a success on platforms with the 10 episodes broadcast between May and June 2020. Interest in podcasts is not unusual: they are a gold mine for the television industry when looking for stories as shown by adaptations such as Homecoming with Julia Roberts, Dr Death with Joshua Jackson and Alec Baldwin, the terrifying Lore, Maron or the true crime Dirty john.

The series, which is being developed by Sony Pictures Television for the Starzplay content platform, will feature Spanish talent to adapt the monarch’s adventures. The television project was promoted by Lola Guerrero and Tomás Cimadevilla and will be written by Helena Medina (23-F: The King’s Hardest Day), Susana López Rubio (The time between seams) and Javier Holgado (The mysteries of Laura). And what is the plan? Shoot multiple seasons.





“Beyond the sweeping saga of his family’s exile, his ascension to the throne, and the palace intrigue that followed, there is an intimate story about a man caught between two worlds, whose personal sacrifice and love for the homeland finally brought democracy to the fore. Spanish people “, Gordon declared to the American portal that gave the exclusive.

The biopic of Javier Olivares

X KingFurthermore, it is not the only ongoing and high-profile project around the controversial monarch currently living in the United Arab Emirates (and who, as La Vanguardia published this Thursday, wants to return to Spain before Christmas). From the production company The Mediapro Studio they prepare the adaptation of I, the king, the biography about Juan Carlos I written by the journalist Pilar Eyre.

The channel or platform that could broadcast the series is unknown, which will be creatively captained by Javier Olivares, author of series such as Isabel or The ministry of time, but it does have a horizon in terms of the number of seasons. The plan is to produce three, which they would adapt from their youth to the struggle for the throne or its controversial twilight.









Maxi Iglesias could be a good young Juan Carlos, according to Pilar Eyre. GTRES

“It is an exciting story and, at the same time, it is our History, that mirror in which we must see ourselves to know how we really are,” explained Olivares when the project was announced. In an interview with The mon to Rac1, Pilar Eyre even speculated about the actor who should play Juan Carlos in his youth: Maxi Iglesias from Madrid, known for his work in Physical or chemical, Velvet or Valeria.

The Bourbons since 1900

At the Diagonal TV production company they are at work with the series Royal Palace, which will have 22 episodes and wants to broaden the focus: it will go back to the beginning of the 20th century to talk about the predecessors of the king emeritus. “It dramatizes the biographical and historical circumstances from the year 1900 by Alfonso XIII, Don Juan de Borbón and Juan Carlos I, until his son Felipe VI’s abdication,” they explained from Diagonal.

The journalist Sergio Vila-Sanjuán, responsible for the supplement Cultures from The vanguard is the one who signs the series: “It could be a Greek tragedy or a Shakespearean drama, but it is something that happened in a much closer time to characters with enormous responsibilities, aware of living an exceptional destiny. Human beings with outstanding virtues and important mistakes, which had consequences for his country. “





A documentary series

An image of the wedding of Kings Felipe and Letizia. KP / GTRES

Atresmedia prepares The Bourbons: a royal family, a documentary series directed by Aitor Gabilondo (Homeland) and journalist Ana Pastor. It will be based on historical archive material, recreations and testimonies of historians, novelists and journalists familiar with the reality of the Royal House. It will have six episodes.

The project that does not go ahead, instead, is The emeritus by Mediaset. In December 2020, it was reported that there would be a six-episode miniseries focused on the last years of the reign of Juan Carlos I. However, as reported by El Confidencial, the television company would not have reached an agreement with an external content platform to co-produce the project together and share production costs.

Juan Carlos, successor to ‘The Crown’

Olivia Colman won the Emmy as Elizabeth II in ‘The Crown’.

The agglomeration of projects around Juan Carlos I puts on the table the television obsession around historical European monarchs. It makes sense: Netflix found visibility, audience and critical prestige with the series The Crown signed by Peter Morgan, which this September won the Emmy for best drama series, in addition to statuettes for its direction, script and the four main performances (Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor, Tobias Menzies and Gillian Anderson).

And, considering that The Crown has produced four seasons and has the last two underway, the industry is looking for titles that can attract a similar audience. In Spain we have seen the vein of Juan Carlos I, another monarch with a turbulent and historical life, and who may arouse the interest of the international market.