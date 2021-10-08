finally away from the man who threatened to kill her

Ariana Grande can feel safe in her home, as she obtained a restraining order against Aharon Brown, a man who on September 9 was at her house, with a sharp knife, and threatened her bodyguard. The swift action of the security man and his group, prevented the man from going ahead in his purpose of reaching her. They kept him in custody until the police made the arrest. The nightmare for Ariana began when in February, the man began to go to the residence that the singer shares with her husband, Dalton Gómez. The interpreter of 7 rings, declared in a document delivered to the court, to which the portal had access TMZ, “The fact that Mr. Brown has been coming to my house on a regular basis for the past few months is terrifying to me. Based on his threats, I am afraid for my safety and that of my family.” I had lived through a similar episode in the past, I was really desperate to obtain protection from justice. “I feel that, if this restraining order is not approved, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my house with the intention of physically injuring or murdering me, or to do the same with my family. ”But, according to Rolling Stone, his request was heard, as the man will not be able to approach the 28-year-old singer, his family and properties, until October 5, 2026.









Love Letter?

In May 2020, he also had to take action against another stalker. Fidel Henríquez not only came home and walked through his garden, he also knocked on the door. When Joan, the singer’s mother, opened the door, she told her that she wanted to deliver a love letter to her daughter. The man was arrested, and a note was found expressing his desire to kill Ariana. The law ruled that Henríquez could not approach her, call her, or send her messages or emails in a period of 5 years.