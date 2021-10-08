Friday, October 8, 2021
HomeCelebrityfinally away from the man who threatened to kill her
Celebrity

finally away from the man who threatened to kill her

By Sonia Gupta
0
41




8 Oct 2021 – 1:17 a.m. m.

Ariana Grande obtained a restraining order against a man who came to her home with the intention of ending her life. It is not the first.

Ariana Grande can feel safe in her home, as she obtained a restraining order against Aharon Brown, a man who on September 9 was at her house, with a sharp knife, and threatened her bodyguard. The swift action of the security man and his group, prevented the man from going ahead in his purpose of reaching her. They kept him in custody until the police made the arrest. The nightmare for Ariana began when in February, the man began to go to the residence that the singer shares with her husband, Dalton Gómez. The interpreter of 7 rings, declared in a document delivered to the court, to which the portal had access TMZ, “The fact that Mr. Brown has been coming to my house on a regular basis for the past few months is terrifying to me. Based on his threats, I am afraid for my safety and that of my family.” I had lived through a similar episode in the past, I was really desperate to obtain protection from justice. “I feel that, if this restraining order is not approved, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my house with the intention of physically injuring or murdering me, or to do the same with my family. ”But, according to Rolling Stone, his request was heard, as the man will not be able to approach the 28-year-old singer, his family and properties, until October 5, 2026.




Love Letter?

In May 2020, he also had to take action against another stalker. Fidel Henríquez not only came home and walked through his garden, he also knocked on the door. When Joan, the singer’s mother, opened the door, she told her that she wanted to deliver a love letter to her daughter. The man was arrested, and a note was found expressing his desire to kill Ariana. The law ruled that Henríquez could not approach her, call her, or send her messages or emails in a period of 5 years.


Previous articleThe complex filming of the royal drama ‘Mediterráneo’
Next articleWhat series and movies disappear from Netflix in October?
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv