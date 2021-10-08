Films of Eva Green and her unforgettable characters

Its beauty undoubtedly makes the difference and its interpretive quality even more, so we will take a tour of Eva Green’s films.

Their roles undoubtedly make the difference and interpretive quality even more, so we will take a tour of Eva Green's films.

‘300: Rise of an Empire’

The Spartan Queen Gorgo tells the Spartans about the Battle of Marathon, in which King Darius I of Persia was assassinated by the Athenian general Themistocles. Darius’s son Xerxes I witnesses his father’s death, but is advised not to retaliate.

Darius’s naval commander, Artemisia, a warrior full of wickedness and cunning, tells the boy that Darius’s last words were indeed a challenge and sends a drugged and extremely depressed Xerxes on a journey through the desert, after that he was mourning his father’s death for seven days.

‘Royal Casino’

British agent James Bond’s first mission as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre, the banker of terrorists from around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terror network, Bond must defeat him in a risky game of poker at Casino Royale.









During his mission, the agent will feel a strong attraction for Vesper Lynd, a beautiful officer in charge of monitoring government money, played by the beautiful Eva Green.

‘Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children’

A 16-year-old boy named Jacob Portman arrives, thanks to his grandfather, on a mysterious island. There, in “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”, she helps a group of orphaned children with different abilities and characteristics.

While investigating a mystery that his grandfather left him, the teenager finds a new mission on the coast of Wales and it is to help the little ones who have terrible enemies that threaten them.

‘Dumbo’

Circus owner Max Medici recruits former star Holt Farrier and his children Milly and Joe to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughing animal in an already in bad circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus recovers incredibly.

Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant, until Holt learns that underneath his glittering appearance, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.