‘Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ would have changed Brazil for new locations

Next year we will meet again with Newt Scamander and the rest of the protagonists of the saga ‘Fantastic beasts’, the spin-off of JK Rowling’s Wizarding World that takes place before Harry Potter entered the scene. A few days ago it was revealed that the third installment will be titled ‘Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ and Warner Bros. anticipated its premiere to April 15.

During the studio’s presentation at CineEurope, the Barcelona exhibitor event, Warner showed a behind-the-scenes video in which Mads Mikkelsen was seen for the first time characterized as Gellert Grindelwald, the character so far played by Johnny Depp. In addition, new information was given about the plot, and it came with an important detail: the locations of the film.

Since the promotion of the previous installment, both Rowling, who writes the film scripts, and the actors had indicated Brazil as the main setting for the third installment of Newt’s adventures. However, according to Deadline, the commented locations were Bhutan, in Southeast Asia, China, Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom, including a new return to Hogwarts. Does that mean that Brazil has been ruled out? It is something that has been rumored in recent days and considering the mention of Bhutan and China, they may have chosen to take the action to a more exotic destination this time. This time JK Rowling has had the help of Steve Kloves, a regular screenwriter of ‘Harry Potter’, to polish the story and avoid the complaints that the second film aroused precisely because of the script.









The Wizarding World’s connection to Asia is pretty vague at the moment. When the author revealed that there were more schools of magic in the world, she only pointed out Mahoutokoro within the continent, and above all, it is in Japan. That is not to say that China or Bhutan do not have their own school, but we will have to wait for the movie to see if they mention it. Brazil and the Castelobruxo school will have to wait a little longer if the rumors are confirmed.

The 30s

During CineEurope it was also confirmed that the action of ‘Fantastic Animals 3’ will take place in the 30s, very shortly after the events of ‘The crimes of Grindelwald’. Newt (Eddie Redmayne) will be in charge of leading a group of wizards and witches (and Jacob, the character of Dan Fogler) in a dangerous mission on the part of Dumbledore (Jude Law) in which they will cross with the followers of Grindelwald. Directed again David Yates.