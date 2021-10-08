Eva Mendes surprises with a photo with Ryan Gosling after deciding that she did not want to publish anything about her family

Hollywood star Eva mendes She has become an essential figure on Instagram, where she has created a large “community of mothers”, as she calls it, and where she is very active on all kinds of topics.

However, Eva is clear that her family life with Ryan Gosling and his daughters, Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee, aged 6 and 4, is out of the debate.

Actress and fashion designer does not hesitate to answer sharply whenever you question your family or your private life, and does not usually share details of his daughters or his famous partner.

But now Mendes has surprised a lot to his followers when publishing a picture with Ryan, a ‘memory’ of the times when their romance began when they met on the set of the movie ‘The place beyond the pines’ in 2011.

“Pulling looooong ago …..”, commented the actress next to the photo of both characterized.

The image already has hundreds of comments about fans who loved the movie and “its chemistry”, from others Surprised that I uploaded something with Ryan even if it’s from a long time ago, and there has even been a winning comment that is gaining thousands of likes:

“You seem the original Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly“wrote a user referring to their looks.

Why Eva Mendes does not upload anything from her family

Last year Eva already opened up in her official account about her life with Ryan Gosling after receiving a comment from a hater.









“I’ve always had a clear limits on my man and my daughters. I will talk about them of course, with limits, but I will not upload photos of our daily life. And since my girls are so small that they do not understand what it means to publish their image, I do not have their consent, “he clarified.

