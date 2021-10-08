EO Media Distribution: Korean High-Impact Films

Following the worldwide success of the new Netflix series, Squid Game, EO Media Distribution has secured the rights to launch this MIPCOM an important catalog of Korean films, among which the new blockbuster stands out Deliver us from Evil, starring Lee Jung-jae (the lead actor in Squid Game).

The appetite for Korean content was tested by the company led by Ezekiel Olzanski, which at the beginning of 2021 closed a commercial representation agreement with Film Impact (Argentina), who handles the rights to the Oscar-winning film Parasite, as well as Ashfall, both licensed to Netflix Latin America, and now available for linear rights. “The Korean Slate” also includes The Closet, Exit, Impetigore, Asura, Veteran, Tidal wave and The Promise, several of them also present the cast of Squid Game, like Jung -jae or Lee Byung-Hun, Anupam Tripathi and others.









At MIPCOM, EO Media Distribution also offers 120 titles, including American Traitor with Al Pacino, Minamata with Johnny depp, Misbehavior with Keira Knightley (directed by Philippa Lowthorpe), Shirley with Elisabeth moss, nominated for an Academy Award, and The Man Who Sold His Skin, along with a package of action films with renowned cast and Christmas and romantic comedies by Nicely Entertainment.

The company is the exclusive agent of the series of Movistar Latin American What Capital Noise, Survival Guide, One day you are young and My lucky day, in addition to The prisoners, With Post Mortem and Stockholm from Story Lab Argentina, The last hour, The Secretary and Perfidy.