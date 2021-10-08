Eight Tips From Celebrities About Living With Dyslexia – What’s New

“I have dyslexia. I read everything backwards and write everything backwards. If you dictate something to me, I write it differently and if I learn something in an order, I say the last part in the first place ”, he once told his program Pampita Ardohain.

The model was introducing the psychologist Gabriel Rolón and said that there are exercises that help her a little.

“We are all fallible and that is to be a human being. Learn to live with some limitations, tolerate them in order to also be more tolerant when the other person is wrong ”, the psychologist told him.

Laura Novoa, Another Argentine actress also revealed that she had dyslexia and the difficulties that caused her to be able to interpret fluently and without errors what is embodied on paper.

“As I could not read in public, I studied the texts and made me read, for which I had a hyperintelligence in my visual memory,” he said.

Facundo Arana, who for years also began to turn to writing stories, told Teleshow how he lives with his dyslexia.

“Suddenly, what I have to do is read the story many times and at different times before ending it, because I have mistakes repeating some words. But when I read it again I realize it. And besides, I take it with a lot of grace. If you de-dramatize it, dyslexia is absolutely understandable. I was late because in my time, as a child, it was not diagnosed. They kicked you on the fret and told you: “Go on, bum!” It was like that. One of my puppies (for one of his sons) has dyslexia and we put it down: dyslexia is part of the thing. It’s going to have some adjustments, and that’s it, “he explained.

Mariano Martinez He also said in a pandemic that beyond the fact that he likes to read, he has errors when writing.

“I make this parenthesis to tell you that yes, I like to read, I like it a lot, and even so, I have spelling errors also because I have declared dyslexia, which is not a topic, but a difficulty for certain things …”, he said in networks social.

Worldwide there are also personalities from the entertainment world who told their diagnosis and how they lived with it.









Jennifer Anistoncatapulted to success by her role in Friends, she found out at age 20

“I simply thought as a young man I was not intelligent and I was struggling for years with that belief because it was difficult for me to memorize things,” he explained to the New York Post, where he said that it was not until the moment when he went to a specialist when they explained to him what was happening.

“I went thinking that I would have to wear glasses and it turned out that I left knowing that I was dyslexic.”

The filmmaker Steven Spielberg He also declared that he has dyslexia and assures that “it is more common than you imagine.” “You are not alone,” was his message.

“I never felt like a victim. The movies really helped me… They freed me from shame, from guilt. Making films was my great escape route ”, he said.

In this sense, he revealed that when he has to read a book or a script he needs to invest twice as much time as someone else, but at no time has this problem been an obstacle in his professional life.

Salma Hayek He also confessed that it takes time for him to read a script but ensures that this also allows him to memorize it better.

“I have an accent, I am dyslexic, short and plump. Say anything and I have it, but I’m here. I must be the luckiest woman in the world,” added the actress.

Daniel Radcliffe, the Harry Potter actor, has a disorder called dyspraxia, which many define as “the physical version of dyslexia.”

It is a disorder in the development of physical coordination and affects 6% of the world’s population.

You may have difficulties when it comes to writing or doing physical activity.

“It never stopped me; and some of the smartest people I know have learning disabilities. The fact that some things are more difficult for us will only make you more determined, try harder, and be more creative in finding solutions. at the problems”.