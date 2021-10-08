Eight endearing films to reflect on the elderly

There is nothing better than identifying with the main character or finding parts of yourself in the antagonist of a film, but the film industry orients most of its productions towards an audience under 40 years old. Therefore, as an older adult, it becomes difficult to find characters and stories that this segment of the population can identify with. So, we have compiled a list of movies with fascinating characters that leave great learnings that you cannot miss. Pull up a chair, pop some popcorn, and get ready to be entertained!

Jane, a restaurant owner, becomes involved in an affair with her remarried ex-husband, while an architect she hired to remodel her kitchen falls in love with her.

Dr. Alice Howland is a well-known and brilliant professor of neurology at Columbia University. Happily married and a mother of three, she must fight Alzheimer’s to remain Alice.

A long weekend in the life of an older couple trying to sell their Brooklyn apartment where they have lived for more than forty years. Ruth is a retired teacher and Alex is an artist. They both want to move into a new apartment and while they wait for offers, they look back at the years they lived in their home together.

Four women, four lifelong friends are part of a Reading Club that meets monthly. It is not the type of book they usually read, but ‘Fifty Shades of Gray’ catches their attention and they choose it as the reading of the month. After reading it, the lives of these 60-year-olds change forever.







What will I do with my husband?

After more than thirty years of marriage, a couple goes to intensive weekend therapy in order to clarify their ideas and make the decision to stay together or divorce.

Before Leaving (The Bucket List)

Two terminally ill men with cancer, of completely opposite personalities and worlds; Edward Cole (Jack Nicholson) is a conceited millionaire while Carter Chambers (Morgan Freeman) is a modest mechanic, they decide to take one last trip to be able to do all the things they want to do before they die.

Ben Whittaker, a 70-year-old widowed retiree, has too much free time and too little to fill it up. When you see a job offer for ‘senior interns’ at a company that operates on the internet, you do not hesitate to introduce yourself.