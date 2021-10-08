Double date this weekend on AXN with Keanu Reeves

AXN presents a double action film during the month of October. Every Saturday, starting at 10:00 p.m., with titles starring well-known faces such as Keanu Reeves, Matt Damon, Jamie Foxx and Tom Cruise.

The cycle continues this Saturday with John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Legend of the Samurai: 47 Ronin. In the first title of the night, in the third installment of this adrenaline-fueled franchise, the super-assassin John Wick (Keanu reeves) returns with a $ 14 million price tag on his head and an army of murderous bounty hunters on his trail.

Next, AXN emits Legend of the Samurai: 47 Ronin. After a treacherous warlord kills their lord and banishes them, 47 intrepid samurai vow to avenge themselves and regain the honor of their own.

To end the weekend, Sunday 10 AXN offers in the Megatitle the film starring Matt Damon and Emily blunt: Hidden destination. On the day of the Senate elections, the young and charismatic politician David Norris meets Elise Sellas. Elise is a beautiful ballet dancer who completely alters her life.









Date with Jennifer Aniston on Mondays at AXN White: What Happens to Men

AXN White presents every Monday of the month a selection of films starring the actress Jennifer Aniston with titles like What happens to men, A small change and Follow the roll.

The cycle continues this Monday at 10:00 p.m. with the thriller Criminal lives. Set in Baltimore. Cross stories about love and human behavior: a woman is confused in a society more obsessed by technology than human contact, another woman is trapped in a routine marriage, a man tries to win a woman who has a lover , a young woman is obsessed with trying to create accidental encounters with the man of her dreams.

Monday, October 11 at 10:00 p.m. on AXN White.

