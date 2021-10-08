‘Don’t look up’: what is the movie starring Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep about? | world cinema | premiere | streaming | revtli | ANSWERS

A few days ago, movie fans were surprised and excited. Netflix unveiled the trailer for his new film, ‘Don’t Look Up’ or ‘No look up’ (in Spanish), which is expected with great expectations due to its great cast: it will star Jennifer Lawrence , Meryl streep and Leonardo Dicaprio .

Lawrence and DiCaprio will play two scientists who have just made an important and dangerous discovery at the same time and do everything possible to warn that the world is at enormous risk.

Lawrence plays astronomy student Kate Dibiasky, and DiCaprio plays her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy. They both discover that an asteroid the size of Mount Everest orbiting within the solar system is about to collide with Earth. The problem is, no one seems to care.









The news about this collision is inconvenient and alerting humanity becomes extremely complicated. This is how Dibiasky and Dr. Randall turn to Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), who helps them embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of President Orlean (Meryl Streep) – who remains indifferent – and his sycophantic son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), until he aired on The Daily Rip, a spirited morning show with hosts Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).

It should be noted that, first, the film will be released in select theaters on December 10. And, as a great Christmas gift for Netflix users, on December 24 it will already be available on that platform.

