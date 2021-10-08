Dolce Sitges celebrates WOMENINFAN | Sitges Actiu

Exhibition of photographs of women who have left their mark on international fantastic cinema

The International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia – Sitges, has promoted the ‘WomenInFan’ program. In order to increase and make visible the presence of women in genre cinema. And it will annually produce a short film written and directed by women.

Dolce by Wyndham Sitges Barcelona joins this through an innovative exhibition of photographs of women who have left their mark on international fantasy cinema, which will be present from October 7 to 11, 2021.

The 54th International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia – Sitges begins, and this year, exceeding participation forecasts. And again more international than ever, it will feature guests from the USA, Hong Kong, Japan, France, etc.

With a vindictive will, the Festival presents ‘WomenInFan’.

A project that carries out memory work to remember the directors of fantastic cinema. Sponsoring three scholarships for three filmmakers with extensive experience. Who want to make the leap to the fantastic and promoting the visibility of women in this genre.









This year the theme of the festival will revolve around the concept of the werewolf. Mythical figure of fantasy and horror cinema. That will serve to take a look back at the classics of the cinema. That they have raised the mythical figure of the lycanthrope in the cinema. Giving especially a place to all the female names that have contributed to the gestation of this myth of the rooms.

Dolce Sitges celebrates WOMENINFAN, joins the cause and will install an exclusive exhibition in the hotel lobby,

Exhibiting photographs of women. That they have left their mark on international fantastic cinema. As well as his career in the cinema, such as: Cameron Diaz, Caroline Munro, Daria Nicolodi, Tilda Swinton, Diana Peñalver, Dyanik Zurakowska, Ingrid Pitt and Helga Liné. Which have visited the Sitges International Festival on occasion. The hotel aims to support the International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia – Sitges. With the aim of giving visibility to women who have contributed to the fantasy genre and raising awareness of female talent.

To complete the visit of this wonderful exhibition, everyone who wants to can pair it with some delicacies at Bar Malvasia,

Enjoying the best panoramic views of Sitges and the Mediterranean.

