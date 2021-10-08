Disney Plus works on WandaVision spin-off starring Kathryn Hahn

After Wandavision Kathryn Hahn I would replay the role of Agatha Harkness in one series, which sources describe as a dark comedy, although the exact details of the plot remain under wraps. The main writer of WandaVision, Jac Schaeffer, would act as a writer and executive producer on the project. If the spin-off moves forward, it would be the first project Schaeffer has established with Marvel since he signed a general agreement with them and with 20th Television in May.

As with all projects in development, Marvel studios he keeps quiet on this one. Representatives for Schaeffer and Hahn did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

The series promises to explore what happened to Agatha Harkness after the spell with which Wanda locked her into her nosy neighbor role.

In WandaVision, Hahn began playing the role of Agnes, Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbor, before it was revealed that she was actually Agatha, a powerful witch. In the Marvel comics and series, Agatha is shown to have survived the Salem witch trials and is more than a match for Wanda aka Scarlet Witch. When viewers last saw her in the WandaVision finale, Wanda traps Agatha in Westview using her powers to force her to revert to her character from Agnes.









The success of WandaVision

WandaVision aired earlier this year from January to March. The program, the first series of Marvel live action that premiered on Disney Plus, was met with widespread praise on her debut. Finally, he accumulated 23 nominations for the Emmy, including one for Hahn for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series. One of the program’s victories was in the category of best original music and song lyrics. “Agatha All Along”, which was used as part of the reveal that Hahn’s character was not who he appeared to be.

On Hahn, Variety exclusively reported that he will also star in a limited series in development on Showtime centering on the iconic comedian Joan Rivers. His other future projects include the series of Apple “The Shrink Next Door” and the function of Rian Johnson “Knives Out 2”. Along with WandaVision, he previously earned an Emmy nomination for his time on “Transparent” from Amazon.

Schaeffer is also known for writing, directing and producing the feature film “TiMER” and also wrote the animated short “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” and the feature film “The Hustle” made by Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson. He also worked on the Marvel movie story “Black Widow”, on The Truth News we will follow the latest news from WandaVision as its protagonists became a trend after their appearance at the 2021 Emmys.

