Denzel Washington was going to play this character in Fast and Furious

In conversation with one of the actors of the Fast and Furious franchise, the professional revealed that Denzel Washington was close to joining. This would have been his character.

Fast and furious, one of the sagas most prominent of current cinema, it has been characterized by its wide cast. However, other stars came close to joining. While Vin Diesel, Paul walker, John Cena and Charlize Theron if they entered this universe, you would be surprised by the impressive list of artists that at some point or another were considered.

One of these cases was revealed by Sung kang. The actor plays They have in the franchise and commented that he would have liked to share a set with an icon of Hollywood. The celebrity was referring to nothing more and nothing less than Denzel Washington. However, the novelty is that the latter was indeed in the production plans more than once … They had even thought of a role for him. About the case, these were the words of the professional:









“There was talk that Denzel Washington was going to be in our movie, and I think initially maybe he was going to play Vin’s father, or something like that. I’m a huge fan of Denzel, so I’d love to see him again. ” and share the screen with him, for someone like him. And then at first he asked himself a similar question: Does this person have to be alive? Could it be a dead person? ” he claimed.

With this, Washington joins the vast pool of actors who came close to joining a major production. However, his participation still should not be completely ruled out, as the saga continues to grow and, according to reports, after the tenth film there would still be more and more.

In this regard, Diesel has commented that his farewell will be in the eleventh installment, but it could still be extended even more.

