Decathlon has for sale Wilson, the ball with which Tom Hanks survived in ‘Castaway’: ré …

The most famous ball in the history of cinema is for sale. Decathlon has put in its catalog a exact replica of the volleyball that Tom Hanks used as an island partner in the Oscar-winning film Castaway. Now his best friend can be yours, yes, do not let the sea leave you without him.

This ball has a synthetic leather covering of a very high quality so that any volleyball lover can make great touches and cannot make excuses.

The ball has the bloody face painted on its skin in the shape of Mr. Wilson, something that is sure to be very funny to all lovers of the film and who have ever yelled that of Wilsoooooon !!!

Wilson goes from Amazon to Decathlon

And is that this cinematic ball It had already become a boom in the Amazon platform at the beginning of the year and now Decathlon has wanted to take advantage of that trend to put them on sale as well.

The replica is very successful and also has a price that is not prohibitive. For only 19.95 euros you can have a piece of film history at home.









Decathlon buyers who have already bought this ball have highly rated this product, which has 4.5 stars out of 5 and they rate it as a “good product” and “ideal for playing volleyball”. So apart from having a cinematographic product we can use it without problems to do the sport for which it was invented.

In recent months, products that come from the world of cinema have become very fashionable on large sales platforms such as Amazon. In fact, we can find replicas of almost everything: of Space Jam t-shirts, the Jumanji game, Jim Carrey’s mask in ‘The Mask’, the Back to the Future cap and many more jewels that will enchant all those in love with the cinema.