Yesterday we had a Nintendo Direct with some news that will make you raise your eyebrows. Well, one of these was announced by Shigeru Miyamoto himself and this was that Chris Pratt will be Mario and the rest of the Mario Movie Cast was presented. Do you want to know who they are? Here we tell you.

Chris Pratt will be Mario and here the rest of the Mario Movie Cast

Well, if you didn’t know, Nintendo has been preparing the so-called Mario Movie together with Illumination Entertainment for a while. This studio is responsible for movies like Despicable Me, Pets, and Sing. For this reason animation should not worry us, but taking advantage of the Direct, Shigeru Miyamoto came out to present the faces that will give voice to some of the most famous characters in the world of video games.

Chriss Pratt will be Mario. The first thing that surely brought you here is that contrary to what many of us would expect, the original voice of Mario, Charles Martinet, will not be the one who lends his voice to the emblematic character of Nintendo. On this occasion they opted for the charismatic Chris Pratt who you surely place for being Starlord in Guardians of the Galaxy, for his participation in Jurassic World or for his famous Parks and Recreation series. We’ve previously seen Chris Pratt do the dubbing in America, so we already know what the actor is capable of.

Anya Taylor – Joy will be Peach. The young and talented actress who has rebounded and starred in Lady’s Gambit, Emma and several others.

Charlie Day who you probably locate by the Titans of the Pacific meme, but who also usually appears in comedy movies will be Luigi.

Jack Black will be Bowser. You surely locate this actor for Escuela de Rock, Nacho Libre, Jumanji and many other films.









Keegan-Michael Key will be Toad. This selection seems particularly interesting to me, because it is mostly a comedy actor. And like miyamoto mentioned, he’ll be a really fun Toad. The actor is likely to be ranked by his performance in Key and Peele or as the mummy in Hotel Transylvania.

What Miyamoto wanted to say was, if we’re already paying them to make a Mario movie, they’ll also put Donkey Kong in. And this one will be interpreted by Seth Rogen, whom you surely locate by Good Neighbors, This is the End, among several others.

Other characters and Charles Martinet

Other talents that were mentioned will play Kamek, Cranky Kong, and Foreman Spike. Despite this, it was mentioned that Charles Martinett will lend his voice for some cameos.

When is Mario Movie coming out?

Now, when does Mario Movie come out? Well, Miyamoto confirmed the exact date for North America and it will be December 21, 2022. What do you think of the cast?

