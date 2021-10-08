Chris Hemsworth’s routine “to make Thor’s arms look like horse legs”

The film industry has proven to be the most demanding of some actors, who prepare well in advance to star in big hits at the box office and subject their bodies to great changes to adapt to the characters. A clear example is Chris Hemsworth, who has not hesitated to share with his Instagram followers his new training for the next film premieres, ‘Tyler Rake 2’, the sequel to Netflix’s blockbuster, and Thor: Love and Thunder ‘.

The Australian actor is willing to do anything in order to maintain a good physical appearance, and that is why, thanks to a personal trainer, he has chosen to do some variations in his workouts for the next films, where he will show more biceps ( if you can) than before.

Your Blood Flow Restriction Workout

In one of his latest post, Hemsworth has surprised his more than 50 million Instagram followers with a video in which he shows how it is your training with blood flow restriction, which his coach has prepared for him, Ross Edgley. A technique that dates back to Dr. Yoshiaki Sato, in Japan.









“By restricting blood flow and oxygen your muscles force themselves to work harder in a short period of time. Other scientific and sporting things also happen. Basically it is one of the nastiest training methods I have ever done, but it is an essential part so that Thor’s arms look like horse legs “, the actor has pointed out in his publication, assuring that it is a type of training that must be done with professional supervision:” Do not try it at home unless If you have a professional guru like Ross. “

In addition, for the new sequel to ‘Tyler Rake’, Chris Hemsworth has also done some variations on his training, combining weight exercises with some that allow greater mobility, mixing these exercises: three-minute boxing round, 50 squats, 40 ‘sit thrus’, 20 repetitions of each exercise, 25 push-ups and rest for two minutes with four series.

“I’m transitioning from weight training to one that allows me to increase functional movements concentrating on agility, strength and speed. Try these exercises and let your lungs beg for mercy, “he said.