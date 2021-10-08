Chris Evans and Selena Gomez are dating ?: They spark romance rumors | Viral

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

Fans of the actor and the singer discovered some clues about their alleged relationship

Chris Evans and Selena Gomez they turned on social networks after the “Captain America” ​​actor began to follow the singer on Instagram, which did not go unnoticed by the fans of both artists. Furthermore, many recalled thate also the actress once confessed to being in love with him.









After this detail, which was enough to make celebrity followers dream that there would be another couple in Hollywood, rumors also began to circulate that they would have had a supposed date.

The truth is that none of them has confirmed or denied this version and the alleged appointment came up with the snowball of rumors, until now no one has confirmed that he saw them together and presented any evidence. However, the following on social networks and the old comment of the singer of “Lose You To Love Me” have made many Fans assure Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are in a relationship.

Fans react to alleged romance between Selena Gomez and Chris Evans

On Twitter, the topic of the alleged relationship between Chris Evans and Selena Gomes has become a trend and now many fans have begun to imagine what they say is a “perfect match”.

“Honestly, if someone was going to date my man Chris Evans, I’m glad it’s Selena Gomez” is one of the many comments that are repeated about this pair of “lovebirds.”

In the past Chris Evans has not been very public with his love relationships, contrary to Selena Gomez, who could well decide this time to stay away from the spotlight, but the only certainty is that they are rumors and the singer has not confirmed that she is dating him. actor.