Characters, books and series that make mental health visible

October 10 is the Mental Health Day, a date that should not be overlooked in the face of the chilling figures that come to us. The United Nations Children’s Organization has called for investment in the protection of the mental health of the very young, since only 2% of the health budget is allocated to them despite the fact that one in seven adolescents has a diagnosed mental problem. Fortunately, we are at a time when more and more celebrities are speaking openly about this issue and encouraging their followers to seek professional help. There are many who have even decided to take a break from work to face their problems, which, far from being stigmatized, thanks to the recurrence of the theme of mental health in pop culture and in audiovisual discourses, begin to stop being seen as something to be ashamed of.









In fact, we have reached a point where even some dare to make humor with the mental health, as is the case with the scathing Ricky gervais, with the Netlix series ‘Afterlife’ (in which he faces the loss of his wife) and Carlo Padial, author of ‘Doctor Portuondo’, which will be the first original series of Filmin. “Mental health is still a taboo, but I think that being the great topic that it is and being the one that will mark the conversation of the 21st century, it is also natural that we laugh at it and make humor, always with empathy and humanity”, Carlo Padial tells us. The series arrives at a stage in which there are many audiovisual works that delve into the psychological problems of its characters, but not from a pejorative point of view or from a perspective that sometimes seems destined to “glamorize” such a delicate matter. but from the veracity and respect and with the intention of informing, preventing and making visible.

Precisely the series ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’, in which Nicole Kidman plays a guru willing to solve the mental problems of her patients, is a good example of how fiction has become the new couch. From grief and loss to self-esteem issues, the mini-series tackles a complex theme without being frivolous in the least. We find a wide range of series that address the subject from different registers, something essential to give visibility to the mental disorders to which from ‘influencers’ to singers are finally giving voice to.

Find out which books, series and celebrities are helping mental health to come out of the closet.