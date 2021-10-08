Cary Joji Fukunaga is working on Stanley Kubrick’s Napoleon

Stanley kubrick, one of the most consecrated filmmakers for cinephile culture, could never make one of his biggest and most exciting projects: An epic film about Napoleon Bonaparte. The French leader of the 19th century found immense power after the revolution the war, for later be exiled and pass away at 51 years of age. The imperative director was on the verge of shooting this military and biographical adventure with Jack Nicholson in the title role, making significant progress in its pre-production. Yet to our misfortune and Kubrick’s, Metro Goldwyn Mayer canceled the project before the cameras even started rolling. Now it seems that same colossal work is being developed in a serial format by Cary Joji Fukunaga for HBO.

Since Kubrick’s death, many filmmakers have wanted to replicate the director’s Napoleonic adventure. Steven Spielberg directed AI Artificial Intelligence What a tribute to the original plan that Kubrick himself I had for that project, adding it in this way to the credits and production titles. King Midas of Hollywood began working with HBO a few years ago to transform Kubrick’s failed attempt into a series. Fukunaga has recently been added to the project, who spoke with Collider about how the ambitious project was unfolding.









“I’ve been working on (Napoleon) now, I mean, four or five years, maybe more. So yeah, I’m definitely involved in that. We have all the episode scripts now and are getting ready to see where the next stage is. So it’s happening “Fukunaga said to the middle.

It seems that the filmmaker who has managed to show Bond’s feelings has been serious about taking up Kubrick’s work again. Fukunaga has spent a lot of time with the director’s relatives and explore his career in Hertfordshire, England: “I have spent a lot of time in your library and at St Albans house with Christiane, his wife, and Jan (Harlan), his brother-in-law. It’s quite amazing to be alone in the presence of Kubrick’s library. “