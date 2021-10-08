Carmen Salinas plans to open her page at OnlyFans

OnlyFans It has become one of the favorite platforms of several famous women, in the face of the economic difficulties that the coronavirus pandemic has made them live.

A) Yes, famous such as Noelia, Yanet García, Ivonne Montero, among others, have achieved make real fortunes and motivate more personalities to join OnlyFans.

One of those who recently said willing to do it is, nothing more and nothing less than the 82-year-old actress, Carmen Salinas placeholder image.

Carmen Salinas reveals that she plans to open her OnlyFans

Last Tuesday, October 5, Carmen Salinas organized a party with her closest family and friends to celebrate her birthday.

During the celebration, in which some reporters were present, the actress spoke about various topics, one of them the growing incorporation of celebrities to OnlyFans.

The platform is used by some celebrities to share material aimed at adults, ranging from scantily clad even nude photos totals.

Before this, Carmen Salinas said to herself willing to open your profile on OnlyFans to enjoy the benefits of the popular platform:

“Oh, I’m going to do it. They don’t loosen up, right, nothing else is teaching? I’m thinking about it, to see if I can do it “ Carmen Salinas placeholder image

Carmen Salinas sends advice to famous women who use OnlyFans

Then, Carmen Salinas laughed and clarified that everything is a joke, because he said he was no longer of an age to make ridiculous things:









“No, do not believe, eh, everything is a game, how do you think. At my age and doing such ridiculous things, no, no, no “ Carmen Salinas placeholder image

Carmen Salinas clarified that she is not against famous women making a living with this type of content, as she considered that they should seize every opportunity.

Moreover, he pointed out, now that the economic situation in the world is not the best. However, Carmen Salinas did not miss the opportunity to send you some advice:

“Whoever has a beautiful body, a beautiful face, do it and if they are going to earn their wool, then they should earn it, right? Right now the situation is, just don’t loosen up, just show the cockroach but it goes more ” Carmen Salinas placeholder image

Carmen Salinas proposes Sofía Castro as the new ‘Adventurer’

On the other hand, Carmen Salinas said that she has been in contact with the actress and former first lady of Mexico, Angelica Rivera.

This, she said, has led her to think of her daughter, Sofia Castro, as the ideal to embody ‘Elena Tejero’, protagonist of the play ‘Adventuress‘.

The problem is that today Carmen Salinas is no longer a producer of the play that elevated the late Edith González. His place is occupied by Juan Osorio.