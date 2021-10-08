Cardi B wore an extravagant green suit and the internet went crazy with her outfit

Yes OK Cardi B She is known for offering some serious looks, many believe that the last one may have gone too far, although there is a good portion of fans who think that she has once again put the high note in what has to do with her unique and particular style of understanding the fashion.

The rapper made a big statement when she came out on Sunday in Paris wearing a peculiar outfit.

The WAP creator donned a bright green outfit that consisted of a tight, gloved T-shirt with a pair of pleated parachute pants that covered up to her feet.

Cardi B stepped out in Paris on Sunday in a bright green suit designed by Richard Quinn

Adding another element to the extravagant outfit, the rapper wore what appears to be a frilly beanie, hood, or headwear.

Some made fun of Cardi B’s look

Needless to say, the appearance did not sit well with many of the social media users, as a number of memes soon emerged that compared her to a variety of things. Mainly with a Teletubbie.

“She’s always cute, but she looks like a Teletubbies outfit,” wrote one user.

“Someone. Please … Photoshop for her in sun baby from Teletubbies,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, others compared it to Baby bop from Barney & Friends.

The look featured a form-fitting T-shirt that fastened in the front, a ruffled bonnet, and sleeves that turned into gloves.

Other people loved Cardi B’s green outfit

But beyond the negative reviews there are those who see in the look of Cardi B a new demonstration of their creative talent which transcends music and, like many artists, also borders on the performativity with which they are shown in public.









“This is one TRUE FASHION GIRL. Fashion is about taking risks and being expressive! Cardi B he gets it, “commented one fan.

“She’s definitely the coolest when it comes to fashion, hands down. I can’t see anyone but her wearing these outfits she’s been wearing“wrote another.

Cardi wore a Richard Quinn creation

“A view of a very elegant and classic woman! Just ‘Beautiful’! “Another added.

“It looks like a flower. Nice appearance “wrote a fourth user.

Cardi has been making appearances at various events of the Paris Fashion Week during the last days, with her husband, Offset.

The all-in-one look included pleated pants that covered Cardi’s feet.

Cardi B’s green outfit on the move

What was clear is that the outfit is not easy to wear, since it makes movement quite difficult and, as you will see in the video below, it generates quite complex mobility.