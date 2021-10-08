Cardi B is the winner of the street style of Paris Fashion Week

If anyone knows how to make a memorable appearance wherever she goes, it is definitely Cardi B. The singer came to the French fashion capital to enjoy the Paris Fashion Week shows and left us the most striking and extravagant looks that crowned her as the official winner of the street style of the week.

Cardi was seen eating, shopping and in the front row of the top shows with her husband and always wearing the most elevated looks that stole the spotlight. But we are not the only ones who agree that Cardi B will be the next style icon of the decade, Thierry Mugler himself agrees with us.

“Since I heard your name, it seduced me. We did that show at the Grammys and I fell in love with you. I adore you!” wrote on Instagram: “I love your talent, incredible taste and beautiful personality. Cardi, you are brilliant! “

Cardi B’s best looks in Paris

Her stylist Kollin Carter was in charge of her latest looks, from blazer and leggings looks with Schiaparelli avant garde pieces for shopping, to a deep red archival look with vibes carnival for the inauguration of the new exhibition of Thierry Mugler in the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, and several more impressive looks that you have to see NOW.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: Cardi B. attends the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” Photocall as part of Paris Fashion Week at Musee Des Arts Decoratifs on September 28, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki / WireImage)

Cardi B brought the surrealism of Schiaparelli to life with this look consisting of a tweed blazer with gold jewelry from the luxury house, as well as a kind of futuristic Stephen Jones mask (or helmet?), Which her stylist described like: “Rich Aunt from Mars” and we see no error in this logic.









That same night, Cardi went out to party with her husband Offset in a look also by Schaparelli but much more subtle, combined with a black beret and small round glasses.

Her visit to the Balenciaga offices to prepare for Sunday’s show was anything but low-key, with this studded leather goth rock look by Richard Quinn, with Rick Owens boots, and jewelry from Chrome Hearts and By Lolita.

To dinner, she wore a slightly more casual (but very Cardi B) look from Roverto Cavalli with a tiger skirt and an appliqué beret by Gladys Tamez, which she paired with classic black Christian Louboutin heels.

The long-awaited day of the Balenciaga show arrived and obviously Cardi had to do a lot of statement. For her look she chose a trench coat with print of magazine covers, black gloves and a hat from the Balenciaga Haute Couture collection.

Apparently Richard Quinn has been one of Cardi’s favorites this season of Fashion Week, this time leaning for a bright green monochromatic look that he paired with Bottega Veneta glasses in the famous “Bottega green”.

There are never enough looks from Richard Quinn and for her last day in Paris Cardi stuck to the infallible formula of the monochrome look, now in lilac and a stylish hairstyle. “Hairspray” for the Messika fashion show for Kate Moss and jewelry from the same.

