Camila Cabello mentions the biggest obstacle in her relationship with Shawn Mendes

By Sonia Gupta
!Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes they are still the pop couple of the moment! And in a recent interview with Glamor magazine, the Cuban singer revealed the great obstacle to her courtship: social networks.

“When there is something negative, it will get you, so yeah, that’s very, very challenging,” the singer said.

Working on their individual mental health has not only made them personally stronger, but has also been a critical tool in reinforcing their bond since they started dating in 2019.

“For better or for worse, we are very transparent with each other. I think that is why we can trust each other, because it is a very human relationship ”, he explained.

“If I vent or complain about something, he says, ‘Did you talk to the therapist about it?’ And I said, ‘no, I have to do a session.’ And he will do the same to me. I think even the language of ‘hey, sorry for being distant or grumpy with you’. I feel a little anxious. ‘This level of transparency it helps a lot, ”he added.




In the interview, the interpreter of “Don’t Go Yet “ He said his anxiety is reflected in his eating habits.

“I have this pattern of eating a lot when I am anxious or uncomfortable. It’s a comforting thing for me. I’ll be half unconscious and eat like a zombie, and then I’ll feel bad, ”he said.

Camila also revealed how much her boyfriend Shawn helps her when she is going through these crises. During the 2021 VMA’s after party, the 24-year-old singer had an anxiety attack and mentioned that the 22-year-old Canadian put her at ease.

“He said, ‘Okay, you’re going through this, it’s okay. We’re just going to breathe. ‘ It’s great to be able to talk about my problems with someone. “


