Saturday, October 9, 2021
Bruno Mars and his cute Elvis Presley imitation at 6 years old | Music

Iraís M.October 8, 2021 – 9:03

Today is the birthday of the musician, who was once the youngest impersonator of the King of Rock.

Bruno Mars celebrates his birthday today (October 8), but few remember that he began his career in film and as an Elvis Presley impersonator. Peter Gene Hernandez, the musician’s real name, became known as Little Elvis for being the youngest impersonator of the King of Rock.

The Bruno Mars’ ability to impersonate Elvis Presley led him to participate in the film Honeymoon in vegas (1992), where he shared credits with Nicolas Cage, James Caan, and Sarah Jessica Parker.




In his famous Elvis impersonation, the now-11 Grammy Award-winner appears singing live in a sequined suit characteristic of the music legend.

“I’m a huge fan of the Elvis from the 1950s, when he would go on stage and scare people because he was imposing and made girls go crazy!” Stated Mars to 4Music in 2010.

“You can say the same about Prince or The Police, they are guys who know that people are there to see a show so I saw them and I love studying them,” he acknowledged at the time.


