Britney Spears, Rihanna, Beyonce and other celebrities who distanced themselves from their parents atmp | Shows

Britney Spears and her father are the most recent case of fights between celebrities and their relatives. Many of these discords have caused estrangement, which not only has included silence between the protagonists but also there was even an exchange of defamations; some even went to court. Learn about the cases of other popular characters who have had conflicts with their parents.

After thirteen years, justice withdrew – just a few days ago – the parental guardianship of Britney Spears, assigning her a provisional guardian chosen by the singer’s lawyer until December 31, to later achieve her long-awaited freedom and be able to make her own decisions . The war between father and daughter began in 2008, when Britney Spears was declared incapable of taking charge of the most important matters of her life after being involved in several addiction-related scandals and needing to be admitted to a nursing home. mental health.

Rihanna’s father, Ronlad Fenty, marked her childhood due to his addictions and mistreatment towards her mother. Although she was able to forgive him, in 2019 the disagreement between them broke out again when the singer sued him for having created a company two years earlier called Fenty Entertainment with which he posed as his representative to try to earn money. Finally, the Barbados artist withdrew the lawsuit a few weeks ago, just before the trial took place and after a year in which Rihanna has spoken of the suffering of Ronald Fenty when he was infected with coronavirus.

The relationship between Beyoncé and her father became complicated since the singer achieved worldwide success, a triumph that he himself led as a music producer. However, the differences between Beyoncé and Mathew Knowles arose at the moment in which he divorced his mother to start another family with another woman; a situation that Beyoncé has never been able to forgive him for.

Meghan Markle

The relationship between Meghan and her father Thomas Markle began to strain shortly before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. Over time, they have been unable to resolve their family problems. To this day, Thomas has aroused controversy with statements he gave in an interview to Fox News, mentioning that he does not know any of the couple’s children (Archie, two years old, and Lilibet, three months old). Matter for which he would be willing to take Meghan Markle to court.

Nancy Dow, Jennifer Aniston’s mother, was always very demanding with her to the point of making the protagonist of Friends feel inferior and creating some complexes during her adolescence, as she herself has related on more than one occasion. When the actress became famous, her mother revealed several of her intimacies and went on to write a book titled From Mother and Daughter to Friends: A Memoir, in which she told her daughter’s secrets.

The actor triumphed thanks to the sequels to My Poor Little Angel, films that launched him to fame and amassing a great fortune. His parents wanted to make that money grow more at the cost of the actor’s fatigue until Macaulay Culkin could not bear it and decided to manage his career by himself. He managed to get a judge to prohibit his parents from accessing that heritage when he was only 16 years old and, years later, in an interview with Time magazine, the actor described his father as “abusive”: “I asked him for a break, I wanted to leave on vacation for the first time in my life, and he kept signing contracts for more films. “