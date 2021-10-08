Bratty is the Mexican Billie Eilish, the new face of bedroom pop

Bratty is the great name of Mexican bedroom pop and he came to Spain to present his album tdbn at the Brillante festival in Madrid. We interviewed her and she told us about the new music that she is composing and recording right now in a hotel.

Bratty is the musical project of the Mexican singer Jenny Juárez. Born in the region of Culiacán, Sinaloa, this 19-year-old young singer, musician and producer is very clear about what she wants and what she is capable of. How Bratty started in 2017 and in 2018 he released his first EP called Todo está Cambiando. In 2019 he collaborated with Ed Maverick and his song RopaDeBazar. In 2020 he published his first album, Delusión and in 2021, tdbn, his second album. If all this were not enough, Bratty is the first Mexican artist and woman to bring Mexican indie internationally.

Bratty (@brattyxb) talks to us on his first visit to Spain

What do you expect from the public and from your fans and non-fans of Spain now that you have gone through the first edition of the Brillante festival?

Even if you don’t know me, I want to take the opportunity to introduce myself. You always have to bear in mind that at festivals there will always be so many people who don’t know you or who do, or who have somehow heard from you, but that for whatever situation everything coincides so that we meet in that brief moment. I just want you to enjoy the show and really enjoy the music. That I can move something in them.

Bratty is your musical alias, where did he come from?

From a Best Coast song called Bratty B. Best Coast was and is one of my great influences, since I was in high school I have the username in my networks. And it was a one minute decision to see how they were going to put me on my first show, I didn’t think much of it and I said Bratty sounds good.

You started three years ago with Bratty and you are already considered one of the great stars and promises of Mexican indie, how do you feel about this?

Very very happy. I never really expected anything out of making music. It was always like to be able to express myself and because I’m just in love with creating music, whether or not it’s Bratty. And I’m just very grateful for how all things flowed, the people that I got to know along the way, and the places that I get to know. Everything is endless learning for me, and I really like that. My 16-year-old self wouldn’t believe it (laughs).

Tdbn is your second album that has been very well received, did you expect it? At what point did you compose the album?

When I was doing tdbn a certain part of me was afraid that it was not what people expected or that it was not as good as the previous thing. But at some point I woke up from that thought and began to do what – I expected of myself – because in the end that is what is going to keep me satisfied, and later, the fact that people like it was going to be a consequence of that thought. I’m just very happy that there were people who knew how to understand it and value it, and now it helps them as much as those songs helped me at the time. I wrote this album starting at the end of 2019 – and ending at the end of 2020.

You have collaborated with Santiago Castillas from Little Jesus, how did the musical spark come about?

Little Jesus has always been my favorite band in Mexico, so since I met Santiago I was excited to do something with him and see what he could contribute, especially to Tuviste’s song, since it was my least conventional song on the entire album. And now I think I can say that we have a friendship and how nice that music makes me meet people that I admire and that I consider talented.

What song are you the most proud of and has been the easiest for you to compose and which song is the one that squeaks you the most or has cost you the most to work on?

The one that was the most expensive to compose I think was tdbn, for the simple fact that there were like 2 versions before the one it is now, and that as it was the main theme, it was constantly changing to make it perfect. Of the one I am most proud of, I could say that, lyrically Virgo, because I felt that by writing that song I was freeing myself of a very great burden that I had and that it helped me a lot to put words into admitting the things that cost me a lot. And musically you had, because in addition to working with a genre that I was not used to, I feel that I did it quite well and used instruments that I had never used either, besides that the lyrics are very cool. I’m proud of how that song ended up sounding and it gave me hope to try new things as a producer.









Bedroom pop is the musical label they put on Bratty, where do you see yourself?

Me in none (laughs). It is difficult to have to be pigeonholed into something, especially in these times where everything is changing and each person is evolving, you don’t always have to do the same. Meanwhile it doesn’t bother me because in the end the music does come out of my room and it can be considered pop.

In an interview you explained that women, yes or yes, are always pigeonholed into something.

Because without a doubt there are more comparisons in women than in men. We always want to compare who is better than who as if making music were a competition. Or that if we have the same tone of voice, therefore we are already the same as * insert another artist *. Or that if we wear such a garment we are -this-. We are twice judged and for the same reason we must work twice so that they take us seriously. But I hope that is changing.

Why tdbn as an album title? Do you think that in the end, everything ends up being fine?

Yes. I think that in the end things work out the way they have to be, because everything is temporary. And that things happen through something so in the end we learn about it. It’s all about perspective.

How do you see the indie music scene in Mexico?

Fairly good. With the arrival of the Internet, it is growing and people have more musical variety.

Do you see yourself more in the Spanish scene or in the Mexican scene?

At the moment in the Mexican, but I would love to be part of both.

Who would you like to collaborate with from there and from here?

In Mexico with Little Jesus, and in Spain with Cariño or Hinds.

How do you see indie and Spanish bedroom pop?

Every time it grows too. Since 2014, a new wave of indie in Spanish began to be born, which in 2017 began to grow exponentially. And how nice to be part of the group of artists that started with that wave.

You’ve collaborated with people like Ed Maverick, how did this collaboration come about?

With Ed there was first a friendship and that was what unraveled making a collaboration, I invited him to Culiacán to play with me in the backyard of a house and spend several days there, he told me that he had saved that song and wanted to release it as a single . On a trip to the beach we took the photo on the cover. From Culiacán I recorded my voice (on a cell phone note), I sent it to its producer and the rest is history.

Your disc is white or is it a color that you want to highlight, why is it specifically?

Because white to me describes a sense of peace, a new beginning and a subconscious.

Describe the Bratty project in three words.

Simple, direct, real.

Do you see Bratty on stage or also composing or as a producer?

All three. And in the future I would like to dedicate myself more fully to production.

How has it been and is being a woman in music in a country like Mexico?

It has not been that easy. As I said in one of the previous questions is that because you are a woman you have to try twice as hard to be taken seriously. In a male-led industry it’s a matter of breaking through and showing that you can do it too.

What advice do you give to younger Mexican girls who want to start in art or music?

That they are not left with the desire to try it, and that more people than they think are going to be supporting them. Don’t be afraid to try it.

What is Bratty listening to right now?

Much Phoebe Bridgers.

Bratty plans in the short medium term?

Finish the first part of the tdbn tour with everything and prepare for next year that will be strong;)