Billie Eilish sets up 2022 tour of Australia and New Zealand

Billie eilish will set course for the lands of Down under by the end of 2022, for the Australasian stage of its Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.

The singing superstar announces today (October 7) a five-date tour, starting on September 8 at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, before heading west for concerts in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and finish on September 29 in Perth.

The singer who recently headlined Glastonbury 2022; is the youngest artist of the festival, she will be with Chugg Entertainment, Frontier Touring and Live Nation are producing the walk, whose tickets will go on sale next Friday (October 15), and pre-sales will be available starting Monday (October 11). October).

Billie Eilish tour details

The 2022 dates will mark Eilish’s fourth tour of these parts, and her first since 2019, when she performed to sold-out seats in both countries.









At the time, Eilish was supporting her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? , which reached number 1 on the ARIA album chart and produced the top-of-the-chart hit “Bad Guy.”

His most recent album, Happier Than Ever, peaked at No. 1 on the national chart in August this year.

Billie Eilish 2022 tour dates:

September 8 – Spark Arena, Auckland

September 13 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

September 17 – Brisbane Entertainment Center

September 22 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

September 29 – RAC Arena, Perth

