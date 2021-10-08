Ben Affleck compliments his friend George Clooney after working for him

George Clooney has reappeared on a red carpet, accompanied by his inseparable wife, Amal Clooney, to present his latest film as a director, The Tender Bar. After more than two years without attending a premiere together due to the pandemic, the couple have traveled to the United States to attend the premiere held in Los Angeles. The couple lives in the UK with their four-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.

Amal and George Clooney, at the presentation Richard Shotwell

At the premiere, which took place at the DGA Theater Complex on Sunset Boulevard, Clooney met again with the film’s protagonists, including Ben Affleck, with whom he maintains an excellent friendship. The two have starred in some of the funniest moments of the evening.

Ben Affleck, is at the moment one of the most wanted men for his courtship with Jennifer Lopez. The actor, who resumed his courtship with the artist a few months ago after breaking up for the first time 17 years ago, has not gone with his girlfriend. The Perdida interpreter has stepped on the red carpet as the star of the latest film by his good friend George Clooney.









George Clooney and Ben Affleck joke in front of photographers AFP

Together they have shared laughter, gestures of complicity and jokes as who of the two is the sexiest man in the world. And is that Ben was named the sexiest by the magazine People in 2002 when he began his mediatic courtship with Jennifer López; and Clooney, in 2006 when he was the most coveted bachelor in the movie mecca.

The two Hollywood stars had already worked together before, as they were producers of the film Argo, which earned them the Academy Award. The story that has brought them back together is a true-life drama that tells the story of a loving uncle (Ben Affleck) who watches his orphaned nephew (Tye Sheridan) try to find father figures among his bar patrons. . Clooney thought of his friend Affleck for the role and the protagonist of Argo he received with tremendous satisfaction that she had chosen him for his next film.

“He is very good, probably the most accurate director I have ever worked with. He is very smart and always creates a good atmosphere among his teammates,” said Ben Affleck of George Glooney.

Ben Affleck has been delighted to have placed himself under the command of his friend, whom he has defined as the best filmmaker he has ever worked with due to both his “precision” with the camera and the “good atmosphere” generated by his mere presence on the set. “He is very good, probably the most precise director I have ever worked with. He is very smart and always creates a good atmosphere among his colleagues. George is a very experienced professional, he knows perfectly how to do his job, he has a gift It is able to go straight to the point and eliminate all unnecessary noise “, has detailed Affleck.

Clooney and Affleck flip little Daniel Ranieri REUTERS

Ben Affleck, who has three children with his ex Jennifer Garner, starred in a funniest moment with the film’s youngest actor, Daniel Ranieri, who he somersaulted in the air in front of the cameras. The boy makes his big screen debut and had fun with these big stars at his first Hollywood premiere.