Barbara Hershey: After a 53-year career, she has experienced more twists and turns than many of her films

When she was little, Barbara Hershey fell asleep looking at the local newspaper, imagining the personal lives of those immortalized in black and white. The future star of Beaches and The Last Temptation of Christ She would pretend to be the Wicked Witch of the West and turn the garden of her parents' house in Hollywood into her personal theater setting. However, everything would be in secret, so that no one would see her being anything other than happy.

“I had a very repressed childhood,” says the 73-year-old, gazing into her Zoom camera from her home in Los Angeles, her hair cut into a sleek grayish-black streak. “I was not allowed to express anything negative. So I would go out into the backyard and represent anyone. I could express anything in that world. It was a safe place to do it and it wouldn’t hurt me. “

Those locked beginnings also help unlock everything that came after. Once Hershey ran away from home at age 17 to become an actress, she plunged into the bohemia of the late 1960s and early 1970s, in search of freedom and personal enlightenment. In the 1980s, a decade in which his face seemed to permanently decorate billboards, bus stops and movie theaters, he would become a fierce and inscrutable screen presence. His was a kind of complicated ambiguity; he always seemed to play roles that hinted at great complexity under a formidable veneer. Think of her as Sam Shepard’s brave life partner in The Right Stuff (1983), or as the sensitive and searching sister of Hannah and her sisters (1986). Even the sunny wife and mother of Beaches (1988) was secretly hurt, cold there, as the song says, in the shadow of her famous best friend (Bette Midler). All of Hershey’s characters seem to arrive as one thing before becoming another. She is a bit like that in reality too, business-like at first and a bit cautious, but she becomes more laid-back over the course of the conversation.

Throughout his eventful 53-year career, he’s experienced more twists and turns than many of the movies he’s been in. Finally nominated for an Oscar in 1997 for The portrait of a lady by Jane Campion, two decades after many in the industry dismissed it. – It has recently become a regular in the horror space. Black swan (2010), in which she played Natalie Portman’s broken and tyrannical mother, proved she could be terrifying. She would replicate that ruthless threat as an evil queen in the fairy tale series Habia una vez, and she panicked like a terrified grandmother in the Insidious movies. Now she can be found doing the same in The Manor, a supernatural thriller that debuted on Amazon Prime this week. “I like dealing with the dark side,” he says. “I think we were equipped as primordial cave people to be afraid, and I think horror is a safe field to explore.”

On The Manor, Hershey plays a woman who moves into a sinister retirement home after a stroke, only to face unusual residents and a demon at the foot of her bed. Beyond the spooky, it touches on a number of hot topics: plastic surgery, the world’s elderly and infirm being pushed out of sight, and the messier realities of getting older. Hershey herself is not so fatalistic about it, but admits to being affected.

“I am a victim of prejudice,” he says with a smile. “Not that I’m a victim, but I have to deal with it. I always say that I am not afraid of getting old, I am afraid of other people’s reaction to my aging. I have witnessed nursing homes and how they treat people and how we treat older people. If we treat them like children, they start to act like children. Our society is not very kind to people as they age. “

The film also reunites Hershey with actor Bruce Davison, his co-star in the heated cult classic. Last summer (1969). Hershey, who was only 19 at the time, played a sociopathic teenager involved in a love ring with two surfers and a shy stranger. Hershey says that director Frank Perry originally wanted her to play the stranger, a role she knew and understood well, but she insisted that she play “the scary part” instead. “At that point in my life, I had never swore, and here I am playing this provocative girl who takes off her blouse and I was the complete opposite of that,” she recalls. “It was so fascinating to find that in me.”

It also revealed a tremendous degree of early empathy. She looked for the “scary part” to immerse herself in someone totally different from herself. “Once I played that character in Last summerWhenever I met a girl like that in my life, I knew her ”, he says,“ I knew her fears, I knew her vulnerabilities. He knew what she was grumpy about. The reward of acting is that it expands you as a human being. “

That empathy extended beyond humans. While filming a scene in Last summer, a seagull was accidentally killed, and Hershey confessed to The New York Times in 1973 she felt her “soul enter me.” As a tribute, she changed her name to Barbara Seagull, and under that name she is credited with at least four films in the 1970s. Many taunts followed. Hershey’s film career It’s stalled.

When Hershey staged a comeback in the early eighties, he would be angered by questions about his experiences in the seventies. It would also avoid many interactions with the press. However, lost in the mild hysteria about the seagull, was Hershey’s sincere discontent. She embraced the freedoms of the flower child era in a way that perhaps her detractors were just too scared. And doesn’t Hershey’s twenties look a bit enviable now? Being young, expressive, and curious, and living amid the unconventional bustle of California’s Laurel Canyon, in the same house where James Taylor and Carole King once did yoga?

Hershey squeezes a little at the mention of that moment, a kind of “here we go again” shadow falling across his face. “That’s the danger of 50 years of acting,” she says. “You grow up publicly.” Still, understand curiosity. “It is the difficulty of doing what we are doing at the moment,” he says, pointing to the lens of his camera. “A lot of times, there are people who are less sensitive and just want a snippet of sound or they just want something great to write about. They sensationalize your life, which is something really private and much more complex. So they misunderstand you. “

She admits that she used to be naive with journalists. “I have never been a very knowledgeable person about the press. Even as a child, my dream was not the red carpet, it was always to act. I’ve always felt uncomfortable. I’ve learned, you know, that you are all people and I’ve learned to… ”He pauses briefly and sits down. “In fact, I’m curious about you in a different way than I used to be. I have relaxed more. But there is a danger of being interpreted negatively by something thousands of teenagers go through. Because you are known, it is interpreted in this negative way and that is difficult. Being a symbol of something at any stage of my life never interested me. I’m too reserved for that. “

He prefers, he says, to talk about his work that he does. I mention that a colleague learned to recite entire scenes from Beaches from memory, simply because they were made to be seen so often as children. She howls with laughter. “You know, they tell me a lot of things like that,” he reveals. Beaches It was not just a film about two lifelong best friends, one of whom was diagnosed with the most photogenic terminal illness imaginable, but it seemed to invent a whole genre of brilliant studio films about the inner lives of women.

“It was a great experience, but I knew it was unusual at the time to make a film about female friendships,” says Hershey. “You make a movie about two men and it’s called a movie. You make a movie about two women, and it’s called a girl movie, which I really found offensive. When it came out, it wasn’t reviewed particularly well, and I don’t think it did particularly well at first, but it has had this resonance. Friendships between women are important, and it’s a legitimate world to make a movie about. It’s sad that that’s unusual. “

Beaches premiered the same year as The last temptation of Christ by Martin Scorsese, in which Hershey played Mary Magdalene. A daring, haunting, and, according to some, blasphemous tale of Jesus as a man consumed by doubt, anger, and lust, it is Hershey’s most cherished film. She had given Scorsese a copy of Nikos Kazantzakis’s controversial bestseller years earlier, on the set of Boxcar Bertha, the second film by the filmmaker. The fact that The last temptation of Christ It faced ridiculous amounts of backlash after its release, after some arduous filming, is what made it such a rewarding experience.

“Marty wanted to make a movie that people would talk about later over coffee,” Hershey recalls. But it was so misunderstood. Ten thousand people marched at Universal Studios and burned effigies of Lew Wasserman [director del estudio]. A theater in Paris was bombed. “She shakes her head.” Things happened that had nothing to do with the film itself. I think in hindsight, from a distance, people have seen the film for what it is and not for the controversy. But it took years for that to start happening. “

It’s a bit like that seagull, or getting old in public view – once people calm down, it’s a lot less dramatic than it seemed at first.

‘The Manor’ is available on Amazon Prime now.