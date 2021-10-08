Baby’O: the story of the legendary Acapulco nightclub – El Sol de México

To think of Acapulco is to think, inevitably, of the Baby’O, one of the most important and emblematic nightclubs, not only in the Port, but in the entire country. Sadly, this Wednesday it was reported that the place was consumed by a fire of which the causes have not been disclosed.

The story of Baby’O

To find the origin of the emblematic place in the Mexican Pacific, you have to go back 40 years in the past even two young people who spent their summers in Acapulco: Eduardo Césarman and Rafael Villafañe.

In 1976 the favorite nightclub of politicians, artists, athletes and the elite of Mexican society opened its doors, among them Luis Miguel, who catapulted the fame of the place by spending most of his youthful nights there.

The disco, which got its name from a song by Dean Martin, looking like a cave, became the jewel in the crown of Acapulco’s nightlife in its golden age.

Same as him Studio 51 In New York, the iconic Mexican nightclub sought to offer the 700 people who entered its facilities a dream night, and achieved it with such success that, although its rival in Manhattan closed in the 80s, “La Cueva” de la Costera de Acapulco it reached 45 years of existence.

One of the traditions that made the disco more known was that, from a certain moment of the night, nobody left the place until 6 in the morning. This was one of the reasons why the Baby’O became one of the most exclusive clubs in Mexico, where the wealthiest flaunted their wallets and spilled rivers of alcohol in their facilities.

From politicians to athletes, everyone comes to Baby

The list of personalities who passed through the bar is endless: Michael Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Elizabeth Taylor, Bono, Belinda, Cristian Castro, Angelique Boyer, Eiza González, Estefanía de Mónaco; including Carlos Slim’s son-in-law, Arturo Elías Ayub; or the heir of Televisa, Emilio Azcárraga Jean, and of course, the one from home, Luis Miguel.

The motto of the place, “Baby’O, where you see and they see you“It seemed a premonitory of the success that it would achieve.

The second house of El Sol

According to the stories around the famous nightclub, Luisito Rey took Luis Miguel to the place even before he even thought about having a drink –or he was old enough to do so–; so later, the Baby became his favorite place.

A strong security force and beautiful women were the hallmarks of El Sol’s presence in La Cueva de la Costera Miguel Alemán. He even took Mariah Carey when they were dating.









Also, according to an urban legend, when the singer was in the place and some of his songs began to sound, there would be the curtain of his VIP and he would greet those present. Shouts and applause responded to the gesture of the Sun.

In the first season of Luismi’s biographical series produced by Netflix, the place appears as the setting for the premiere of the song “When the sun heats up.” The episode led to the cameo of the authentic Sol de México alongside Diego Boneta, who brings it to life in fiction.

“Michael, go home”

According to the magazine Who In a series of texts dedicated to the place, the legendary Chicago Bulls player, Michael Jordan, was one of the many who spent a wild night, so the next day a group of representatives would have asked Carlos Pietrasanta Gardel, who then He was running Baby, who would hand over all the security tapes.

Jordan was getting divorced at the time and did not want his wife to use the tapes on stage: “He is asking for 60 percent of his fortune,” the representatives would have commented. Piertrasanta refused.

“Michael, go home […] By God, don’t take away all those millions, “Gardel said to the basketball star.” Michael laughed as you have no idea, “Gardel swears.

The fire that destroyed the Baby’O this Wednesday is not the first to affect the place. On December 8, 1998, while remodeling work was being carried out, a spark literally set the interior of the club on fire. However, it managed to recover and continue to operate to this day.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire that is expected to leave the most emblematic den of the Mexican Pacific in total loss, but the first reports already presage the controversy that will surround the incident, as there are those who assure that the fire was caused, while the authorities They have said it was due to a short circuit.