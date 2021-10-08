“At home I am not the Chilindrina, but the grandmother with the cap”

Marie Antoinette de las Nieves loves her character from the Chilindrina almost always … except when your grandchildren ask you to characterize yourself as her at their birthday parties. The 70-year-old actress accepts that although she has enjoyed some episodes of The boy of 8 With her five grandchildren, she prefers to keep her sweater and glasses for family moments.

“I say to them: ‘oh no mi’jitos, I want to enjoy you as GrandmaIf you dance, I want to dance with you, if you get on the trampoline, I want to get on the trampoline, ‘”says María Antonieta de las Nieves.

The actress, who for 20 years gave life to character of a girl in the series created by ChespiritoHe continues to do mischief with his grandchildren, but for that he prefers to wear casual clothes.

“I am the grandmother with the cap,” he says. “Now that I am grown up I wear tennis shoes, socks and I always wear jeans and a hat, if you see a photo of me you are going to say: ‘Is that the grandmother?’ Yes father because I am living one eternal youth”.

During his career he also played Mrs. Nieves, the grandmother of Mr RamonThis allowed him to create his own concept of a grandmother, from whom he feels far away.









“They have always called me grandmother, because I am a grandmother who does not pretend to be a grandmother. ‘Granny‘for me she is an old woman who walks with a cane and bent over, and I am not at all, I am a very jovial old lady ”, she declares.

His good condition helps him continue to enjoy his grandchildren. Marie Antoinette assures that she is in such good health that she still wants to continue working with The Chilindrina circus and sharing his character with his grandchildren.

“My joviality has helped me to be Chilindrina because I keep dancing rap and Rock And Roll, not as easily as I did before, but I still do. My grandchildren They have gone to see all my shows and I hope they will catch up with me soon. Brazil”.

