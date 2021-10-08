Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have new project on HBO Max

Few pairs of Hollywood They are as dear as that of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. The actors met while filming That 70s Show, between 1998 and 2006, and over time they fell in love. Today, as partners in life, they will face together a new film that was acquired by Warner Bros. Pictures and will be released on the platform HBO Max.

Deadline confirmed that the studio purchased the rights to The Masters of Mini-Golf. This is a comedy that will have you Ashton Kutcher as the protagonist already Mila Kunis in the role of producer. The script will be in charge of Ava tramer and Ari berkowitz. It has not yet been announced who will direct this new film.

The story of the feature film will focus on a con man who plays golf (Kutcher), who works with his older brother to deceive athletes from the professional golf association, PGA. In search of greater challenges they will try to transfer this to the world of mini golf, where they will realize that things are not as simple as they had imagined. The film is already in development stages, but it does not have a release date yet.









Ashton Kutcher’s manager who almost ruined the couple

Before they starred That 70s Show, so much Mila Kunis What Ashton Kutcher they were not known. In fact, Kunis he lied at his audition in which he claimed to be bigger than he really was so he could have a chance. The story ended with them leading the comedy alongside Topher grace, Danny Masterson and Wilmer Valderrama, and with a flame that grew until they finally became a couple, long after the toxic relationship they embodied in the show.

However, everything could have been very different. The creator of the series, Mark brazill, said that when they looked for the actor to give life to Kelso and they found Ashton Kutcher, the interpreter’s representative got in the way and tried to convince him to accept a role in a drama. According to the director, his manager did not believe that Ashton was funny enough. Fortunately for the fans and Mila Kunis, the actor paid attention to those responsible for That 70s Show and the rest was history.