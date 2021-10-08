Ariana Grande admits she broke La Voz’s rules

The musical talent coach who shares with John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton admitted that she is very excited about her young aspiring stars and that has caused her to break the rules of her contract, which say that she should not have any contact with them.

“I am obsessed with my team. They are amazing and very kind. I adore them.”, he assured, to later admit his mistake. “I have broken all the rules that are in my contract. I send them private messages on Instagram,” he said on the Kelly Clarkson program.

“They tell me I’m not supposed to do something like that,” he also admitted. “And I have to apologize,” said the pop star.

Ariana meets and launches her makeup brand

Ariana Grande He did so despite the fact that it took a while to fulfill his promise. The American singer finally launched her own makeup brand as it has been done by artists of the stature of Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner.









As if that were not enough, the brand already has an Instagram account and was baptized as “rem Beauty”, in reference to its success “REM”, one of the hits that make up “Sweetner”.

There is already a video on the brand’s Instagram profile announcing its next launch and so far it has 131 thousand followers. In addition, New York is full of incredible announcements that promote the arrival of the brand and of course, the rem website is also ready for you to create your username and keep up with the news.