Friday, October 8, 2021
Are you a Libra? Find out with which celebrities you share this zodiac sign

By Hasan Sheikh
If you were born between September 22 and October 23, you belong to this air sign

By: Emilia Zuniga

Libra season is officially here since last Wednesday, September 22 And it will end next Saturday, October 23, so those born on these days will be experiencing a streak full of internal strength.

Next, we will tell you some of the most important aspects of this zodiac sign, such as what is the personality of a Libra? and what celebrities were born under this season.

What is the personality of a Libra like?

According to astrologers from different sources, Libra, the seventh sign of the zodiac, is a sign of air that has very distinctive features such as very diplomatic, elegant, romantic, easy going and fair. On the other hand, it is also usually very indecisive, sensitive, flirtatious and with little will power.




One of his ‘Achilles heels’ is that he can have somewhat sudden mood swings, however, this has not prevented him from earning the qualifier of “balanced”, being recognized as one of the most balanced signs of the zodiac (or at least looking for it all the time), just as its archetype suggests.

As to which celebrities share this sign, we share with you some of the celebrities who were born between the end of September and until the middle of October.

Julio Iglesias – September 23

Rosalía – September 25

Ninel Conde – September 29th

Kate Winslet -October 5

Claudia Alvarez – October 6

Mayrín Villanueva – October 8th

Guillermo del Toro – October 9

Zac Efron – October 18

Kim Kardashian – October 21


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
