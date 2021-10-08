Anna Kendrick joins cast of upcoming female thriller

Throughout her career, the American actress has gained a passionate audience thanks to the diversity of the projects in which she participates, and the next one does not seem to be the exception since the participation of Anna Kendrick was confirmed in ‘Alice, Darling. ‘

The actress explored the terrain of supernatural cinema, so to speak, in the ‘Twilight’ saga, but this upcoming production will see her dive even further into the world of horror.

Rather than delving into a visually aggressive and violent story, the film’s early details point to a much more mysterious and haunting thriller that will be unveiled piece by piece, leading to unexpected results.

‘Alice, Darling’ will be directed by Mary Nighy from a script by Alanna Francis, who also stars Wunmi Mosaku, Kaniehtiio Horn and Charlie Carrick.

The film will be Nighy’s debut as a feature film director, the role of Anna Kendrick in ‘Alice, Darling’ is that of the protagonist who gives the film its name, who behaves strangely, keeping secrets about her boyfriend, Charlie Carrick, from her two best friends.









When the three friends go on a girls’ trip out of town, all the secrets are revealed when a local girl goes missing and Alice’s boyfriend arrives unannounced.

“‘Alice, Darling’ is a subtle and nuanced story about coercion and control. As a director, you couldn’t wish for a better cast of talented actors and creatives to bring this important story to life.Nighy shared.

Although Kendrick has also starred in the zombie movie ‘Life After Beth’ and the murder mystery movie ‘A Simple Favor’, both experiences featured plenty of comedy alongside their more sinister plots. ‘Alice, Darling’, however, looks like it will offer much more genuinely exciting components..

The film, which is already in production, will be distributed by Lionsgate, so far the release date of ‘Alice, Darling’ is unknown.