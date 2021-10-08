Angelina Jolie turned down a heroine role before joining “Eternals”











Angelina Jolie is a world-class actress who is not only known for her goodwill and commitment to worthy causes but also for her great performances in recognized films. However, in addition to being summoned to “Eternals” from Marvel, the actress confessed that she had also been contacted for another superhero project.

Marvel Studios’ next blockbuster will feature a new team of superheroes who have been on Earth for thousands of years. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao, the film features a star-studded cast, including Jolie, who plays one of the Eternals, Thena.

In an interview with the Empire portal, Angelina Jolie spoke about her decision to join the Marvel Studios project, admitting that she is not usually inclined “towards superhero movies or science fiction.” However, the actress commented that she “felt there was something else going on in this movie” and that it was “very character driven.”

He then added that previously an agency had contacted her for a superhero project high profile different, which he had to reject due to the aforementioned reason, saying that those movies “are generally not what I’m looking to do.”

However, Jolie remained tight-lipped on what role or project she was contacted for, so it’s unclear who got the role instead. What is unlikely is that it is a previous Marvel Studios production since they surely would not have tried to attract it again.

It is understandable why Jolie would refuse to leave specific details about the mysterious project, since your words could generate some controversy or controversy. And since her movie is about to be released, Angelina is likely willing to do whatever she can to prevent that.

Jolie’s arrival in the Eternals

Angelina Jolie’s casting in Eternals was big for Marvel Studios. In an ad at San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige revealed that even he was surprised that he could secure an appearance from the high-profile actress.

Since then, the actress has had nothing but very positive things to say about her experience working on the film, and she seems to be very interested in the story they are telling, as she previously admitted that she supports Marvel’s commitment to expanding the way. Superheroes are represented on the screen.

In this point, not much is known about Thena’s role in the narrativeBut between agreeing to star in a comic book movie and their subsequent high praise for the project, it seems like Marvel Studios really does have something special with Eternals.

More about Eternals

Announced at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, Eternals has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic, as with the rest of the confirmed list of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Fortunately, the main footage was able to be recorded before COVID-19 became a global problem. Since then, two trailers for the film have already been released, leaving clues as to what eager fans can expect from it.









Created by the Celestials, the “Eternals” are powerful beings who are essentially immortal. Given this, the history of the blockbuster will span thousands of years, although the main narrative will take place shortly after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”

The details of the movie’s plot are still under wraps, and it’s safe to say that they will remain that way until Eternals opens in theaters in November.

