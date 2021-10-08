Angelina Jolie ignores charges of revenge and sells her share of Château Miraval

Farewell to the imposing southern French mansion of the Jolie-Pitts. Angelina Jolie has finally sold her part of the French estate and winery – valued in full for 142 million euros -, which she acquired with Brad Pitt more than a decade ago. Tenute del Mondo, the Stoli Group’s wine division, has purchased 50 percent of the Château Miraval property from Jolie for an undisclosed amount, according to a press release released Tuesday.

This fabulous residence in French Provence had been the subject of the last legal dispute between the ex-partner and finally the protagonist of Maleficent she has ignored the accusations of revenge on the part of her ex-husband and has sold her part as that was her wish. Last month, the Oscar winner for Interrupted innocence received authorization to sell its shares from the mansion where she married Brad Pitt in 2014, a wedding published globally exclusively by ¡HOLA! Until then Angelina had not been able to get rid of her participation as there was a written legal agreement that prevented one party from making financial decisions about its properties during the divorce process.

Jolie first submitted the documents for unlock that court order and dispose of the assets on June 30, but the judge did not accept the request. After filing the petition again on July 6, the magistrate this summer had not yet made a decision and Jolie through her lawyers requested another hearing for September 22 to request, once again, the elimination of the order that prevented the actress from carrying out said transaction. Finally the judge lifted those restrictions.

As a last trick, Brad Pitt countered by filing a new lawsuit against his ex-wife to try to return to being the majority shareholder of the farm. Originally, when the ex-partner bought the shares of Quimicum, the company that owns the Chateau Miraval, in 2008, Pitt and his company, Mondo Bongo, had a 60/40 majority stake in Jolie and his company, Nouvel. Apparently that majority balanced when Mondo Bongo transferred 10% to Nouvel, according to the lawsuit, for the symbolic figure of 1 euro in 2013, a year before their wedding and three years before Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt. The new lawsuit filed by the actor’s lawyers sought to have that 10% transfer annulled, in a movement to restore its majority of 60/40 shares in equity, arguing that the price of 1 euro is not an amount “serious” as required by Luxembourg law.

The interpreter of Damn bastards accused Jolie of a “vindictive” plan to sell his shares, circumvent his right of first refusal and benefit from the “incredible amount of work, time and money” invested by the actor in the business. According to sources cited in PageSix as part of that prior agreement to divide their assets Angelina and Brad agreed to ask each other’s permission if they ever wanted to sell their shares, and they were obliged to offer it to the other as a first choice, so that Pitt could buy Jolie’s share. But the protagonist of Lara Croft as soon as he could he sold to the Tenute del Mondo group, which owns vineyards and wineries in the most prestigious regions of the world, such as Ornellaia, Masseto, Castel Giocondo and Luce Delle Vite in Tuscany (Italy), Property of Arínzano in Navarra (Spain) and Bodega Achaval Ferrer in Argentina, half without her ex-husband for this management. Château Miraval is where one of the most recognized rosé and sparkling wines in the world is produced, which until its separation bore the name, Jolie-Pitt on the label, under the designations of origin Coteaux Varois and Côtes de Provence. Now Tenute del Mondo will partner with Jolie’s ex-husband in this cellar of white and rosé wines from Provence.







