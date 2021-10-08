Amber Heard seeks to discredit two cops who testified on behalf of Johnny Depp

There is no one in the world who does not know about the legal dispute between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. Either because the actor’s fans tried to sabotage her participation in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, or because feminist groups spoke out against the tributes he would have, the public is already used to this gossip that has already been in the various media. years. Depp was one of the most in-demand actors in the industry, but he had to withdraw from various roles and is now struggling to find work, in part also because he is spending all his time doing battle in the courts. While Heard continues to work constantly and upload images to her social networks in response to those who hate her.

As is often the case with this type of case, a large part of the public confuses some facts, which alters their respective opinions about the actors. Some time ago, the actor started a defamation lawsuit against the newspaper The Sun for calling him a wife beater. During the trial, Heard was called as a witness and spoke about the alleged violence she suffered during her marriage to the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 79%. Eventually, the court ruled against Depp, finding there was enough evidence to support Depp’s comment. The Sun. This does not mean, at any point and in any way, that the actor was tried or found guilty of these acts.

Now, the new lawsuit is taking place in Los Angeles, where supposedly one of the biggest attacks suffered by the actress took place. On this occasion, Depp is directly suing his ex-wife for defamation and one of the first moves he made was to ask the court for Heard to verify that he fulfilled his end of the deal by donating the millions that he gave him as a settlement during the divorce. and that she promised to give to a foundation dedicated to eradicating violence against women.

While this is happening, Heard’s following tactic has just been unveiled. According Deadline, the actress’s legal team has just petitioned the court to ask for all the files that the Los Angeles police have on the alleged attack, which happened in 2016. Everything indicates that they are seeking to obtain videos from the cameras that the policemen were carrying who responded to the call for help that day. In the same way, all the documents that are had about the officers who attended the scene are requested. The US media believes that this is an attempt to question the two policemen, who in the past British defamation case testified in favor of the actor.









According to what was said at the time, on May 21, 2016, a day after the death of Depp’s mother. Heard asked a mutual friend to call the police. According to what she explained, the actor was drunk and / or high and started accusing her of lying about something. Eventually he pulled on her hair and threw a cell phone at her face. However, police reports indicate that when Heard was questioned upon arrival, she commented that the lawsuit was only verbal and did not directly mention Depp. The police officers at that time also noted that they did not see any bumps or marks on the actress. On the 27th of that same month, Heard asked the court for a restraining order, which was granted, and when that news was made public that was when everything exploded.



The reports and videos obtained from this day can be key to the resolution of the conflict. At the time it was said that Depp destroyed the place during a fit of rage, but a few months ago images were leaked where the department looks the same after the alleged altercation. Of course, these leaks could be tampered with and that is why the police need to turn over the material. Some see this petition as an attempt to discredit the work of the officers, who will possibly be dragged into the trial that will begin next year, as the petition asks for any other document that can prove that the police officers tampered with evidence, lied, or have a history of corruption. .

At the end of the day, no one knows what happened within their marriage, although there is a lot of material to take sides with. Some time ago a phone call was made public where Amber heard She accepts that sometimes she would get violent and hit Depp. On the other hand, the actress has witnesses who swear that Depp was the aggressor. In general, the most logical thing would be to think that both were quite toxic in the relationship, but the trial should help to clarify the matter, either to clear the name of Johnny depp or to prove what she said.

